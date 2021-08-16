Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Boy, 14, and man, 19, are arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault after two girls, both aged 16, were attacked on a Dorset beach

By Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A 14-year-old schoolboy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested after two teenage girls were attacked on Weymouth beach.

The boy, from Gloucester, was arrested on suspicion of rape, while the 19-year-old man from Norfolk is under investigation on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

It comes after the two girls, both aged 16, were accosted by two males in Weymouth town centre before being followed to the beach where they were attacked, Dorset Police have said.

It happened between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, August 14, near to the public toilets by the King’s Statue - a well-known local landmark.

The force said they received reports that, a short time earlier, the two 16-year-old girls were approached in the town centre by two males and they began to walk together towards the beach.

While they were on the beach, the force say it was reported that one of the 16-year-old girls was raped while one of the male suspects attempted to sexually assault the second girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szWRG_0bTOu0pG00
A 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of sexual offences after two 16-year-old girls were attacked on Weymouth Beach (pictured) on Saturday night

The 14-year-old and 19-year-old suspects have both been released on bail while the investigation continues and police are now appealing for witnesses.

Det Sgt Gareth Jones, of Weymouth CID, said: 'Specialist officers are providing support to both of the victims and we are carrying out a thorough and detailed investigation into the incident.

'I am appealing to anyone who was on the beach around the relevant time and witnessed the incident, or may have any information to assist our enquiries, to please come forward.

'We understand that reports of this nature will undoubtedly cause concern for the wider community.

'Members of the public can approach local officers with any information or concerns.'

Meanwhile eight miles away in Dorchester, Dorset, a woman was reportedly raped in an alleyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEZOR_0bTOu0pG00
Dorset police have appealed for witnesses to come forward as the two suspects were bailed

A cordon was put in place outside South Street Passage after Dorset Police were told the woman in her 30s was raped at around 10.30pm on Friday (August 13).

Police said investigations are now underway, with CCTV being trawled.

The cordon at The Royal Oak pub was lifted after examinations were carried out at the scene.

A spokesman from Wetherspoon, which runs the venue, confirmed the pub was in no way connected to the incident.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Sarah Gillion, of Dorset Police, said 'A full investigation is underway and a number of enquiries are ongoing, including carrying out CCTV trawls of the vicinity.

'Officers are carrying out enquiries with the victim to provide support, ascertain the full details and establish the location of the incident.

'I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the town centre around the relevant time to please come forward.

'Local officers in the area can be approached by anyone in the community with any concerns.'

Anyone with information should contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

You should quote reference number 55210131452 for the Weymouth incident or 55210130995 for the incident in Dorchester.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Dorset Police#Teenage Girls#Pub#Weymouth Cid#Cctv#Royal Oak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Police notes: Man arrested on suspicion of assault on East 9th Avenue

Longmont police arrived near the area of Pike Road and South Emery Street after a report that several gunshots had been heard in the vicinity on Sunday. Officers contacted the person who made the report and found several shell casings after a search. They do not have any suspects at this time.
San Benito County, CAsanbenito.com

Hollister man arrested on suspicion of stabbing two family members

A Hollister man was arrested after he stabbed two family members, attempting to kill one of the victims, according to police. About 10:38am Aug. 12, Hollister Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a home on the 400 block of Starling Lane, according to authorities. A verbal argument had quickly turned physical, and a reporting party told police that the suspect used a knife in the incident.
Public SafetyBBC

Two boys arrested after Cardiff football field attack

Two boys have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed while playing football in a Cardiff park. A 15-year-old boy was left with a number of non-life-threatening injuries after the incident in Grangetown on Thursday. On Saturday, South Wales Police confirmed two teenagers, aged 16 and 14, were in custody...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Lincoln man arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with road rage incident

A 37-year-old Lincoln man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony assault in connection with an apparent road rage incident. Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about 8 a.m. near South 14th Street and Saltillo Road just south of Lincoln. Investigators determined that the arrestee and another man were driving separate vehicles when there was a traffic incident.
Public SafetyBBC

Oxford man jailed after police spray attack on officers

A man has been jailed for six years over an "appalling" attack on two police officers who stopped his car. One of the constables was attacked with his own incapacitant spray and knocked unconscious on the M40 in Oxfordshire in August 2020, police said. Morgan Culshaw, 25, from Oxford, drove...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Perton murder: Shocked neighbours had not seen victim for four weeks

Neighbours of murder victim Jomaa Jerrare have been left in shock at learning of the mother-of-one's death. Ms Jerrare was yesterday named by police as the woman who had been found dead next to the main road between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth after being set on fire. Detectives have now arrested...
Public SafetyShropshire Star

Man arrested in Scotland on suspicion of murdering wife

Mark Barrott, from Leeds, will be brought back to West Yorkshire after he was arrested in Elgin on Thursday. A man being sought over the murder of his wife has been arrested in Scotland, police said. Mark Barrott, 54, from Leeds, was detained by Police Scotland in the Elgin area...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
Accidentsohmymag.co.uk

Freak accident: Aunt dies after making nephew bacon sandwich

An extremely unfortunate freak accident in which a woman strangled by her own pyjamas took place inBlackburn, Lancashire. The women in question, Jackie Cottrill, 52, was found asphyxiated by her pyjamas on the oven door after making her nephew abacon sandwich. Very little is known as to how the freak accident occurred leaving the police department in charge of the investigation completely dumbfounded. Coroner James Adeley described the incident as 'extraordinarily back luck,' saying that:
SocietyBBC

Zimbabwe arrests after child bride dies giving birth at church shrine

Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a 26-year-old man after a teenage girl died during childbirth, in a case that has sparked outrage among citizens and rights activists. Anna Machaya, 15, is reported to have died and been buried last month at a church shrine in the eastern region of Marange.
Relationship Advice850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy