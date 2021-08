Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed center Dewayne Dedmon. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “We love Dewayne and his aggressive attitude at the center position,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “He’s a great screener, rebounder and can stretch the floor. He came in after missing most of the season and had a tremendous impact for us. His veteran presence and physicality are going to help anchor our defense and with a whole year under his belt, he will be even better.”