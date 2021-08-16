Cancel
What a dietitian buys at the supermarket: Health queen offers a look inside her shopping trolley - and why she ALWAYS opts for both fresh and frozen vegetables

By Cindy Tran
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A dietitian has shared the exact grocery items she buys at the supermarket - including tinned legumes, almond milk, dried figs and wholegrain cereal.

Rebecca Gawthorne, from Sydney, offered a look inside this week's shopping trolley and the go-to staples she buys to ensure she stays healthy.

'This is my actual shop and there were a few things I already had at home that I didn't need to buy like spices, pasta, tofu and flour etc,' she wrote on Instagram.

The 32-year-old shared a vibrant picture showing 30 grocery items - including fresh fruits and vegetables, canned lentils, beans and chickpeas, plant-based milk, wholegrain bread, fresh herbs, brown rice and extra virgin olive oil.

A dietitian has shared the exact grocery items she buys at the supermarket - including tinned legumes, almond milk, dried figs and wholegrain cereal
Rebecca Gawthorne (pictured) revealed her go-to staples she buys every week to ensure she stays healthy

What a dietitian buys

- Fresh fruits and vegetables

- Tinned legumes - lentils, beans, chickpeas

- Plant-based almond milk

- Wholegrain bread

- Frozen cauliflower and broccoli

- Dried fruit

- Wholegrain cereal and oats

- Fresh herbs

- Brown rice

- Extra virgin olive oil

The mum purchased a 'rainbow' of fresh ingredients like apples, bananas, figs, carrots, white and purple cauliflowers, broccolini, broccoli, red potatoes, sweet potato, coconut, and red onions.

'This was just a top up of fruits and vegetables as we had quite a bit at home already,' she said.

She also opted for dried figs and frozen vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli.

'I buy frozen cauliflower and broccoli for when I run out of the fresh ones - and they're for quick easy meals,' Rebecca said, adding: 'We love snacking on dried figs straight from the packet.'

When it comes to 'treat foods', she said she buys them 'occasionally and with intention, not every single week'.

Her shopping trolley comes after the nutritionist explained how it's far easier to eat healthily when both your fridge and pantry are well-organised, as you know what you have to make delicious meals and you aren't as tempted to order takeaway or unhealthy food.

She said there are a few things she always makes sure she has in stock in her kitchen cupboards, including tins of legumes and beans such as kidney beans, chickpeas, black and baked beans.

The mum said she always buys fresh cauliflower and broccoli - as well as frozen alternatives that are perfect for when she's running short on time with cooking
The nutritionist previously explained how it's far easier to eat healthily when both your fridge and pantry are well-organised, as you know what you have to make delicious meals and you aren't as tempted to order takeaway or unhealthy food

Rebecca also said having things like tinned salmon, sardines and tuna mean she can always whip up a quick salad if she's in a rush and needs something healthy.

'I keep a lot of nuts and seeds, including cashews, walnuts, almonds, pine nuts, hemp seeds, chia seeds and flaxseeds,' Rebecca said.

She also has plenty of wholegrains in the form of oats, wholemeal pasta, brown rice, psyllium, quinoa and cereals such as muesli or Weetbix.

'I keep cooking and flavour stuff like extra Virgin olive oil, spices, dried herbs, tomato paste, tinned tomatoes, sauces, mustard, pickles, sushi paper and rice paper,' Rebecca said.

For snacks, she has dried fruits, plant-based protein powders, nut butters and soy milk for her smoothies.

'Finally, my staples include potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions and garlic,' she said.

Rebecca's perfectly portioned plate: Half-filled with vegetables with the remainder split between palm-sized pieces of protein and fist-sized piles of carbs

Rebecca previously shared how you should perfectly portion your plate.

She said plates should be half-filled with a mixture of different coloured vegetables packed with vitamins and minerals which form the basis of a well-balanced, nutritious diet.

She said the other half should be split evenly between 'slow-burning' carbs like rice, pasta or potato, and protein like meat, fish, eggs or beans.

Carbs should be roughly the size of your clenched fist while protein should match the size of your palm.

The meal should be seasoned with one or two tablespoons of healthy fats like cheese, avocado, nuts or seeds.

'With this type of portion plate, I still recommend listening to your hunger and fullness levels while you're eating,' Rebecca said.

'It's just a great place to start.'

