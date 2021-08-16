COVID relief grant program comes to a close in Shenandoah County
NEW MARKET — The Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority disbursed just over $450,000 of COVID-19 relief grant funds to 30 county businesses in 2021. The county’s Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Assistance Grant program, which was funded through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant that Shenandoah County Economic Development received through the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, ends Aug. 24.www.nvdaily.com
