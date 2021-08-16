Cancel
Shenandoah County, VA

COVID relief grant program comes to a close in Shenandoah County

By Matt Welch The Northern Virginia Daily
Northern Virginia Daily
 4 days ago

NEW MARKET — The Shenandoah County Industrial Development Authority disbursed just over $450,000 of COVID-19 relief grant funds to 30 county businesses in 2021. The county’s Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Assistance Grant program, which was funded through a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant that Shenandoah County Economic Development received through the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development, ends Aug. 24.

