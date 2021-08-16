Cancel
Willington man charged with drug possession after I-84 traffic stop in Tolland

 4 days ago

Aug. 16—TOLLAND — State police on Sunday arrested a man on numerous charges after, they said, he was found to have an ounce of cocaine following a traffic stop. The man, Louis Ortiz, 38, of Willington, was stopped on Interstate 84 in Tolland at 5:10 p.m. after police noticed the vehicle, a black Lexus, failing to stay in a lane, police said.

