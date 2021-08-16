Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Cloudy skies this evening, with a soggy week ahead

By Meteorologist Tom Russell
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg, Dauphin Co. — Cloudy skies with on and off showers all week long. We won't be nearly as hot this week but it will still feel sticky at times. The big driver is the remnants of Fred. Fred is making landfall in the Florida Panhandle now so we'll be seeing the rain from Fred tomorrow and Wednesday. Rain will be heavy at times so we do have the threat of flooding depending on where the heaviest rain falls. We should be able to spread the rain our over the next few days to avoid big flooding issues. But take time to clear drains and gutters.

local21news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Mexico, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Harrisburg Dauphin Co#Tropics#Appalachians#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy