Cloudy skies this evening, with a soggy week ahead

Harrisburg, Dauphin Co. — Cloudy skies with on and off showers all week long. We won't be nearly as hot this week but it will still feel sticky at times. The big driver is the remnants of Fred. Fred is making landfall in the Florida Panhandle now so we'll be seeing the rain from Fred tomorrow and Wednesday. Rain will be heavy at times so we do have the threat of flooding depending on where the heaviest rain falls. We should be able to spread the rain our over the next few days to avoid big flooding issues. But take time to clear drains and gutters.