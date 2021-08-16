Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Secures Second Week at Number One on RS 200
Billie Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, notched its second straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The LP moved 77,600 album-equivalent units in its second week, down significantly from the 271,000 it garnered upon its debut, though that was still enough to best Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which bounced back to Number Two. Happier Than Ever second-week showing was driven by 59 million streams, as well as 19,100 album sales; the album is just the third by a female artist to spend more than one week atop the RS200 this year, following Sour and Taylor Swift’s Evermore.www.middletownpress.com
