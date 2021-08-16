Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P hits new record amid rising concerns about pandemic

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzNZl_0bTOldeL00

A choppy day on Wall Street ended Monday with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average notching new highs after recovering from an early slide.

The indexes each rose 0.3%, extending their winning streak to a fifth day, while the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the gain in the S&P 500. Sectors traditionally considered lower risk, including utilities and companies that make food and personal goods also helped lift the market. Those gains outweighed a pullback in banks, energy stocks and a swath of retailers and travel sector companies.

Despite the latest gains, there are signs that investors have turned cautious with the market at all-time highs amid rising coronavirus infections in the U.S. and around the globe due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Traders shifted money into U.S. bonds, which helped drag bond yields lower. Small company stocks fell, knocking the Russell 2000 index 0.9% lower. Nearly twice as many stocks in the New York Stock Exchange fell than rose.

“Delta is ending up being a cascading concern,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “It seems the market really doesn’t want to make a commitment for the intermediate or long term.”

The S&P 500 rose 11.71 points to 4,479.71. The Dow added 110.02 points to 35,625.40. The Nasdaq fell 29.14 points to 14,793.76. The Russell 2000 lost 19.69 points to 2,203.41.

Stocks have been pushing to ever higher records the past couple of weeks even amid choppy trading as investors try to gauge the impact of rising virus cases. Analysts had expected economic growth to slow from its breakneck pace earlier this year, but the highly contagious delta variant has prompted even more caution from investors.

The concerns are being heightened as students head back to school or prepare to head back to school at the end of August. School shutdowns because of the virus could crimp a recovery in the job market if parents have to stay home. A resurgence could also stifle the recovery for many businesses that rely on people leaving their homes to eat, shop and get other services.

Data out of China showed the global coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt economies around the world. Chinese industrial production and retail sales both rose last month, but at a far weaker pace than what economists had expected.

China's economy is suffering from supply chain issues, where manufactured goods that would typically be on their way to foreign markets have either remained unfinished or stuck in shipping containers. The pandemic has made hiring workers harder as well.

The collapse of the Afghanistan government over the weekend was also on investors' minds. While the economy of Afghanistan is small, the country is located in a delicate part of the world, sandwiched between the economic giants of South and East Asia and the oil-rich Middle East.

The price of U.S. crude oil fell 1.7% and weighed down energy companies. Exxon Mobil dropped 1.5% and Chevron closed 1% lower.

Shares in some retailers and tourism-related companies also fell. Caesars Entertainment slid 4% and Gap dropped 3.1%.

Bond yields fell and pulled banks lower. They rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.26% from 1.29% late Friday. Wells Fargo lost 1.9% and Citigroup dropped 1.4%.

Also dampening investors' optimism was the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index from Friday, which fell to 70.2 from its previous level of 81.2 in July. That was the largest drop in sentiment since April 2020, when the pandemic took its initial grip on the country.

The unexpectedly bad reading was almost entirely due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused hospitals to fill up with unvaccinated patients across the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
38K+
Followers
58K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Technology Stocks#Energy Stocks#S P#Nasdaq#Cfra#Dow#Chinese#Exxon Mobil#Chevron#Caesars Entertainment#Gap#Treasury#Wells Fargo#Citigroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day, Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Aug. 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Sink as Most Fed Officials See Tapering This Year. Stock futures fell sharply Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.
StocksStreet.Com

Moderna Stock Gains, Dow Futures Lower as Delta Rattles Bulls; Fed Minutes in Focus

Global stocks edge higher in cautious trading as rising infections continue to trigger growth concerns while the Fed looks set to roll back its monthly bond purchases. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says COVID is 'casting a shadow' on the U.S. recovery as investors look to minutes of the central bank's July policy meeting for tapering clues.
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

European stock markets slip, Asian markets advance

BEIJING — (AP) — European stock markets opened lower Wednesday while Asia advanced as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Wall Street futures also declined a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index eased off a record high following weaker-than-expected U.S....
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Recover at 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 has fallen during the trading session to kick off Thursday, but as you can see the 50 day EMA has offered quite a bit of support, as well as the uptrend line that has been so important for so long. By turning back around and form a bit of a hammer, it suggests that the market is ready to bounce a bit. In fact, if we do bounce a bit from here, then it is likely that we will go back towards the all-time highs, and then possibly the market would break out towards the 4500 level, perhaps even all the way towards the 4600 level as this market does tend to move in 200 point increments.
RetailStreet.Com

Dow Slumps and S&P 500 Falls 1% on Retail Sales Drop, Pandemic Concerns

Stocks fell sharply Tuesday as investors weighed the highly contagious delta variant's impact on the economic recovery, a tumble in U.S. retail sales in July and a same-store sales miss by Home Depot (HD) - Get Report. Homebuilder sentiment, meanwhile, dropped to a 13-month low in August as builders faced...
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Rebound After Delta, Fed Jolt

European and US stocks rebounded on Friday after fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's taper plans and China's regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the sails of the global recovery rally this week. Asian markets continued to fall, however, with HK's main index down 5.8 percent...
Stocksfidelity.com

S&P 500 slips as cyclical slide counters tech gains

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged down in choppy trading on Thursday, with losses in cyclical sectors countering gains in tech shares, as investors took the pulse of the economic rebound and gauged when the Federal Reserve might temper its monetary stimulus. Tech also supported the Nasdaq, while the Dow...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Futures Tumble as Fed Signals Stimulus Tapering

US stock futures declined Thursday as traders digested the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.9%, S&P futures declined 0.8%, and Nasdaq futures decreased 0.7%. Fed minutes released Wednesday pointed to the possibility that the central bank may start tapering its...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

US stocks take a late turn lower, marking 2nd straight loss

(AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street on Wednesday, adding to losses in the market a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in four weeks. The benchmark index fell 1.1%, its second straight loss coming off a five-day winning streak. The selling accelerated in the final hour of trading, with the S&P 500’s technology, health care, financial and industrial companies weighing down the index the most.
StocksPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks mixed after a choppy day of trading on Wall Street

Stocks indexes are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday after a veering between gains and losses for much of the day. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 3:44 p.m. Eastern, after having been down 0.7% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47 points, or 0.1% to 34,913 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Small-companies fell broadly. The Russell 2000 fell 1.1%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Dow futures slip on recovery fears as focus turns to Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow off 0.23%, S&P down 0.09%, Nasdaq up 0.10%. Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dow futures fell on Wednesday as renewed fears about the pace of a post-pandemic recovery dented demand for economically senstive sectors and sent investors to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks including Apple and Amazon.com.
StocksZacks.com

Ride the Astounding S&P 500 Index Rally With These ETFs

The broad market index S&P 500 has been impressing investors with a stupendous rally since it hit a pandemic-low in March 2020. The index has gained about 100.2% after it touched an all-time high of 4,479.71 on Aug 16 from a low of 2,237.40, as recorded on Mar 23, 2020.
StocksNBC Miami

Stock Futures Are Flat After a Market Sell-Off Amid Fed's Taper Discussion

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Wednesday after Wall Street suffered a sell-off as meeting minutes showed the Federal Reserve started eyeing tapering before the year-end. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 20 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.08%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, Healthcare and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.08%, while the S&P 500 index declined 1.07%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.89%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy