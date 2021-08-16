Cancel
U.S. dollar increases as euro, sterling slide

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar strengthened in late trading on Monday, amid weakness in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.11 percent at 92.6234. In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.1775...

MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Rise Stalled as the US Dollar and Bond Yields Clash

Gold prices pinned in place as the US Dollar, bond yields clash. All eyes on next week’s Jackson Hole symposium for trend cues. Dallas Fed President Kaplan headlines skinny Friday docket. Gold prices idled this week even as the markets grappled with pricing in the seemingly nearing start of Fed...
Marketswmleader.com

China Stocks in U.S. Resume Slide After Brutal Rout in Asia

(Bloomberg) — Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. endured another day of selling after policymakers in China unleashed a fresh round of proposed regulations. American depositary receipts for technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. both tumbled more than 6% each on Thursday. This comes after a painful day of trading for Chinese tech firms listed in Asia, which saw the Hang Seng Tech Index briefly fall to the lowest level since its inception in July 2020 and Alibaba sink to a record low in Hong Kong.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies weaken on firm US dollar; rupiah, won lead fall

BENGALURU (Aug 20): Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Friday, with the Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won falling the most as the US dollar stayed firm, while Singapore stocks rose on the country's plans to ease some Covid-19 border curbs. The greenback was little changed from a nine-month...
WorldForexTV.com

Indian Rupee Falls To 9-day Low Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee lost ground against the U.S. dollar in late morning deals on Friday, as regional shares fell amid uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus and the Fed’s taper plans. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 260 points, or 0.5 percent, to 55,369, while the broader NSE Nifty...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Delta, Taper Fears Boost US Dollar, Risk-Off Extends

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soared 0.45% to a 9-month high at 93.55 (93.15) boosted by safe-haven flows as the market’s risk-off stance extended. Rising global cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and growing expectations of a Fed taper hammered commodities and resource FX lower. WTI Oil plunged 2.75% lower on fears of weaker demand from restrictions due to the virus spread. Against the oil sensitive Canadian Loonie, the Greenback surged to 1.2830 (1.2655), near 6-month high, a gain of 1.28%. The Australian Dollar plummeted 1.15% to 0.7148 (0.7235), fresh 2021 lows. New South Wales, Australia’s largest State, recorded a new daily high of 681 Covid-19 infections which prompted a lockdown extension in the region. Sterling was pounded lower to 1.3635, (1.3755 yesterday) near one-month lows. The Euro eased to 1.1675 from 1.1708 yesterday, a 9-month low, just another victim of the broadly stronger Greenback. Against the Yen, the Dollar finished little-changed at 109.78 (109.75). The Japanese currency also benefitted from haven support. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback rose moderately. The USD/SGD pair rallied 0.26% to 1.3640 (1.3610). Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) finished at a 3-week high at 6.5020 (6.4840 yesterday).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After finishing another descending structure at 1.1665 along with the correction towards 1.1702, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1616; if to the upside – correct towards 1.1740 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates weekly losses, holds above 0.6800 for now

NZD/USD remains on track to post large weekly losses. NZD continues to have a difficult time finding demand. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.60 on Friday. The NZD/USD pair extended its slide during the Asian trading hours and touched its weakest level since November at 0.6805....
Marketsetftrends.com

Looking to Cash In on a Stronger U.S. Dollar?

Many equity-focused investors may not be aware of this, but the U.S. dollar is one of this year’s best-performing currencies. In fact, the dollar is standing out against the backdrop of other traditional hedges (gold and some bonds) vexing investors. While some investors believe the dollar and stocks move inverse of each other, a strong dollar can be positive for equities in some circumstances, including with currency-hedged exchange traded funds.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro "in the Grip of a Strong Technical Downtrend" against the U.S. Dollar say Analysts

- Recovery requires German-U.S. yield spread to close again. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1590-1.1614. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate's dip below 1.17 marks a significant milestone in the U.S. Dollar's current onslaught and we hear from analysts that the trend is unlikely to be broken in the near-term, based on the relevant technical chart setups and fundamental drivers at play.
Currenciesfroggyweb.com

U.S. dollar net long bets slip in latest week -CFTC, Reuters data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. dollar net longs slid in the latest week, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position declined to $1.06 billion in the week ended Aug. 17, from $3.08 billion in the previous week. U.S. dollar positioning has been net long for five straight weeks after staying net short for 16 months.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, dollar climbs as taper and virus fears combine

* Oil falls to three-month low, copper hits two-month low. * Asia ex-Japan stock index at lowest since Dec. 2020. HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slumped to their lowest levels this year and the dollar hit 10-month highs on Thursday as a double-whammy of worries about global growth and an end to central bank support drove nervous investors toward safety.
Currenciesactionforex.com

US Dollar Edges Higher

The US dollar edged higher overnight as the FOMC Minutes outlined an increasingly likely start to tapering, commencing around the end of the year. That follows on from a number of Fed officials making comments with a decidedly hawkish tone over the past two weeks, even previous doves. The dollar index was slightly higher at 93.15.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold falls as Fed minutes boost US dollar

BENGALURU (Aug 19): Gold prices fell on Thursday, as US dollar strengthened after US Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes showed that its officials were largely on board to start easing bond purchases this year. Spot gold fell 0.7% to US$1,774.41 per ounce by 0315 GMT, heading for its biggest one-day...
Marketsinvesting.com

Fed Lifts U.S. Dollar

The US dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve signaled that a majority are inclined to reduce the pace of bond purchases this year, even though the short-end interest rate markets took it in stride. Follow-through buying pushed the euro and the Australian and New Zealand dollars to new lows for...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi Tumbles as RBNZ Stands Pat; Dollar Flat as Fed Mulls Taper

Delta, Geopolitical Fears Hit Risk FX, Stocks, VIX Index Soars. Summary: Risk appetite took another knock after the release of the minutes of the FOMC’s July 27-28 meeting. US policymakers signalled that they would reduce emergency purchases of Treasury bonds before the end of this year. The Fed also acknowledged that the rising spread of Covid-19 Delta variant cases could dampen the economic recovery. Geopolitical fears remained high following the Afghan government’s collapse. The CBOE VIX Fear Index soared 10.5% to 21.57, a one-month high.
Marketsactionforex.com

Jittery Markets Post-Fed

It’s been a very strange start to trading on Thursday, with stock markets suffering heavy losses as the rotation into safety gathers significant pace following the release of the Fed minutes. It’s easy to point to the Fed minutes as the cause of the sell-off but what did we actually...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

U.S. dollar scales 9-month peak on Fed taper outlook, Delta variant

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose to a nine-month high on Thursday, as worries about widespread coronavirus infections and Federal Reserve meeting minutes showing it was considering reducing pandemic-era stimulus this year hit global stocks and commodity-linked currencies. The dollar index, which measures its performance against six currencies, hit...

