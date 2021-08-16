Cancel
Marie Kondo Gives Small Businesses a New Start in 'Sparking Joy' Trailer

By Claire Shaffer
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarie Kondo expands her tidying mission from the home to small businesses in a new Netflix series, Sparking Joy, premiering August 31st on the streaming platform. During the three-episode series, Kondo helps a trio of small business owners get back on the right foot and organize their workplace, leading both a practical and emotional tidy-up of their spaces. In addition to highlighting the work of the business owners and their employees, Sparking Joy will visit Kondo in her own home with her family, where she will offer tips and tricks for how she keeps her own life, living space, and workspace organized.

