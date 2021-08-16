Why is Tyler O’Neill walking more?
Back in early June, Ben Clemens wrote a delightful piece about how much Tyler O’Neill, to that point of the season, didn’t make any sense. His stats didn’t make any sense rather. He called him the two true outcome king. If you’re even passively familiar with O’Neill, you know which two outcomes those were: strikeouts and homers. At the time of the writing, O’Neill had a 2.6 BB% and 34.2 K%. He also had a 142 wRC+ with a very reasonable .338 BABIP. His stats truly made no sense.www.chatsports.com
