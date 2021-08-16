Why is Tyler O’Neill walking more?

“When you hit the ball good, that’s talent. When nobody is able to catch it, that’s luck.” —Ralph Garr, 1971. Until the last liner settled into a glove, the odds still seemed stacked against Tyler Gilbert. With two outs in the ninth inning of a no-hit attempt on Saturday, the Diamondbacks southpaw pitched to the Padres’ Tommy Pham, whose three walks were the only blights on Gilbert’s line. Pham sliced a centered first-pitch cutter to the outfield, and for a heart-stopping instant, no-hitter and ball both hung in the air. Pause the video as the ball leaps off the bat and Gilbert, fearing the worst, whips his head around. Pause it again the second the broadcast cuts to the camera behind home plate. At either moment, you’d swear you were watching a single. Then press play and goggle as gravity switches off for a second, allowing center fielder Ketel Marte, who got a good jump, to flip probability the bird. Statcast said the ball had a .750 hit probability. The box score says otherwise.