Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns place TE Carlson, WR Switzer on injured reserve

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville. Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland’s sideline in the first half. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2020 and made two starts. Carlson also played on special teams. Wide receiver Ryan Switzer also went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ 23-13 win over the Jaguars.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr Switzer#Ap#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLDawgs By Nature

Browns sign WR JoJo Ward

The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver JoJo Ward on Thursday. To make room on the roster for Ward, the club released defensive tackle Damion Square, who the team signed in May after Square spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 5-foot-9 and 175-pound Ward went undrafted in the...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Are The Browns Shopping TE Austin Hooper?

Yes, it sounds ridiculous that the Cleveland Browns would consider trading tight end Austin Hooper. The 2020 season was his first season in Cleveland, but it was fairly disappointing. Hooper didn’t click in the Browns offense as originally hoped and he could now be on the move. Prior to the...
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Stephen Carlson: Season-ending injury feared

There are fears that Carlson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday's preseason opener against Jacksonville, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. The severity of Carlson's knee injury hasn't been confirmed yet, but it sounds like he'll be facing a lengthy absence. This is an unfortunate turn of events for the tight end, who had been enjoying a strong camp and was on track to secure a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Stephen Carlson: Requires knee surgery

Carlson will undergo surgery on his knee and miss the entire 2021 season, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Carlson suffered the injury during Saturday's preseason opener versus the Jaguars, and there will be no chance of him retaking the field this season. He appeared in 16 games for Cleveland last year and caught one of two targets for 11 yards while primarily playing special teams.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Ryan Switzer: Lands on IR

Switzer has been placed on the Browns' injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. It is unclear what issue Switzer is dealing with. He is now set to spend the remainder of the season on the Browns' IR unless he and the team can ultimatley reach an injury settlement should he regain his health.
NFLPost-Journal

Browns’ Carlson Out For Season

Stephen Carlson’s third year in the National Football League is over — almost before it even began. The Cleveland Browns tight end injured his knee during the first half of Saturday’s 23-13 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Sunday, the Browns confirmed that the 2015 Jamestown High School graduate...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Browns TE David Njoku wants extension

It sounds like David Njoku wants to stick with the Browns after all. Despite his previous trade demands (and flip-flops on the matter), the tight end says he wants to move forward with Cleveland. “I’ve been here (Cleveland) for four years going on five,” Njoku said on Friday. “I don’t...
Posted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy