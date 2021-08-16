Cancel
Boy, eight, who suffered life-changing injuries after being thrown off Tate Modern balcony in 2019 finally returns to school and is well enough to play with friends, his family reveal

The eight-year-old boy who nearly died after he was thrown from the Tate Modern has finally been able to return to school.

Jonty Bravery, 19, grabbed the victim and shoved him from the 10th floor viewing platform at the London museum 100 feet to the ground on August 4, 2019.

The unnamed victim, who was on holiday in the UK with his parents when the attempted murder happened, was left with horrific life-changing injuries but has defied all odds and is starting to rebuild his life.

On a test run to school he enjoyed socialising with children his age and was able to 'learn a little', his parents have said.

The family has recently moved to a ground floor home because the boy is unable to climb the stairs at their old house.

Jonty Bravery, 19, grabbed the victim and threw him from the 10th floor viewing platform at the London museum 100 feet to the ground on August 4, 2019 

In a joint statement, his parents said: 'Concerning ''our little knight'' more directly, his test at school went very well: his stay was very secure, he was happy to go.

'To our relief, not only was the teacher happy with him, but she told us that school was not just a way to socialize him: she found that he was able to learn a little. Phew! We are so impatiently waiting for the next school year.'

He will start after the summer holiday and will initially go in for two mornings a week.

The little boy has also had his first play date since the horrific ordeal.

His parents added: 'He was able to receive the visit of friends who reboosted him!

'He was also able to put his feet in the water at the beach and do water activities twice with the rehabilitation therapist who takes care of adapted physical activities.

'On our side, we are currently trying to train him to find the reflexes to catch a ball with both hands, without too much success for the moment. But our son loves it and he is having a lot of fun.

The French boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was on holiday in London with his family at the time of the incident. Pictured, emergency crews attending the scene at the Tate Modern art gallery on August 4, 2019

'We also continue other exercises that can stimulate his cognitive and motor skills.

'As for walking, he continues to progress, but very slowly and this period is a bit complicated: he seems to be doing well and mastering at times but he can actually fall at any time because he has not found his balance yet.'

He recently fell off his tricycle while doing rehabilitation exercises but his parents report that he bravely bounced back.

They added: 'As parents, we were very overwhelmed by his fall, as it caused a shock to his head.

'However, our son was ready to get back on the saddle a few days later. He is always so brave and enthusiastic!

Bravery shoved the boy from the viewing balcony at London's Tate Modern art gallery in August last year. He was sentenced to life in prison at the Old Bailey in June last year
The French boy, who was on holiday with his parents in London, survived the fall from the 10-storey balcony, but suffered life-changing injuries

'Also, even though we were shaken by the fall, we finally decided to bounce back.'

They added: 'To conclude, our little knight is still going strong but with little progress lately: the doctors had warned us that there could be periods of low points in the evolution of his rehabilitation.

'We hope that this will be temporary and that the rest of the holidays will allow our son to increase his strength and energy to better start the school year!'

So far, a GoFundMe set up to aid his recovery has raised more than £273,000.

Bravery was sentenced to detention for life, with a minimum of 15 years, at the Old Bailey in June last year after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

In December, a judge dismissed his appeal against his sentence.

He was also given an extra 14 weeks' jail time in December for two counts of common assault following attacks at Broadmoor hospital in Berkshire, while he was on remand for the first incident.

