‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Likely Going Direct to Amazon Rather Than Theaters

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest sign that nothing is back to normal on the theatrical front, Variety is reporting tonight that Sony is looking to sell off Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, rather than release the film in theaters on October 1, 2021 as they had recently been planning. According to the site, “Sony Pictures...

bloody-disgusting.com

MoviesPosted by
Variety

Sony Pictures Exploring Alternative Release for ‘Hotel Transylvania 4,’ Amid Delta Variant Concerns

In another sign of the distressing pandemic backslide for the film industry, Sony Pictures is currently exploring alternative distribution for its upcoming animated feature “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” Variety has learned from multiple sources with knowledge of the effort. The fourth entry in the kid-friendly franchise, which has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide since 2012, was set to debut in theaters on Oct. 1. But the delta variant raises serious questions about the safety of children under 12 in public spaces, since there is no vaccine yet available for that age bracket and health experts say the highly contagious strain of...
MoviesAnderson Herald Bulletin

Local movie theaters finding ways to manage as blockbusters return

This summer was the first time since March of 2020 that movie theaters could both be open and have a steady stream of new films. The independent, first-run theaters that aren’t part of big, national chains saw an upswing over June and July as more blockbuster movies were released, but things aren’t back to pre-pandemic levels yet.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Sets Creative Team, Cast for Live-Action Adaptation

Nearly three years after being picked up straight-to-series, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming into focus. A year to the day after original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko parted ways with the streaming giant following creative differences (and for a lucrative overall deal with ViacomCBS), Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) has been tapped to take over as showrunner on the series. Kim will serve as the central writer on the series and exec produce alongside Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin), Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) and Michael Goi (Swamp Thing). Roseanne Liang will direct alongside Goi...

