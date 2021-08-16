WWE Royal Rumble Event Could Be Moved To February In 2022

The WWE roster has experienced some heavy changes of late, but even before that, they were doing some shuffling. Shane Thorne, also known as Slapjack, hasn't wrestled since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a Smackdown match that was filmed in March, and as it turned out he's been quietly moved to the Smackdown side after. It was reported by POST Wrestling Slapjack was moved to the Smackdown roster in April. Since then Fightful learned that the move was done even without his knowledge, and he started to appear on the internal roster sheets and depth charts. Slapjack hasn't appeared on Raw or Smackown whatsoever since WrestleMania, and is still listed under that gimmick. Slapjack did work a dark match on the June 25 Smackdown tapings with Karrion Kross.
