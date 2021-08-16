Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Gantri Arintzea Lighting Collection by Muka Design Lab consists of wall and table lights

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Add a classic yet modern touch to your home with the Gantri Arintzea Lighting Collection by Muka Design Lab. This collection consists of two models—the Wall Light and Table Light. Both have long-lasting designs, just like their 20th-century predecessors. What’s more, the lamps in the Arintzea Collection feature a minimalist, streamlined design that adds a warm, airy feel to any room. The Wall Light mounts to your wall and is ideal beside your bed or in a hallway. Meanwhile, the Table Lamp fits easily on a bookshelf or your nightstand for ambient room lighting. And its heavy base provides stability. Moreover, both lamps offer dimmable LEDs and are made from plant polymers. Additionally, the dimmer provides 90+ CRI for museum-grade light quality and soft white light with 2700K color temperature. Finally, both lamps feature flat plugs that rest flush against the wall.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
248
Followers
1K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Lighting#The Wall#Color Temperature#White Light#Muka Design Lab#The Table Lamp#Cri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

27 Beautiful Boho Sunroom Design Ideas

What do we lack in winter and fall most of all? Sunlight! That’s why I’ve decided to share some sunroom eye-candies, and there’s nothing more relaxing than boho style, so a boho sunroom will be a win-win idea. The main thing in a sunroom is lots of natural light and...
Interior Designlushome.com

Art Meets Furniture Design and Enhances Modern Lighting Ideas

Art beautifully influences modern furniture design and lighting ideas turning home furnishings into spectacular home decorations. Interior designer Alessandro La Spada, architect Mauro Lipparini and design duo Draga & Aurel envisioned modern living room furniture as part of the Beauty collection by Italian furniture brand Visionnaire. Metaluxury furniture design is...
Beauty & FashionHGTV

Farmhouse Design Style 101

American farmhouse “style” was initially a matter of practicality: a wide, deep, apron-front sink simplified chores, you needed a long, sturdy table to serve your whole household, and room-spanning, hand-hewn, exposed ceiling beams were ubiquitous (because they kept your house standing). Just 1% of us live on farms these days, but following their recipe for warm, welcoming spaces is as easy as pie. Gather ingredients like these to bring the farm to your table (and chairs, walls, floors … you get the idea).
Designdesignboom.com

estudio PKa balances light and heavy materials in the design of its casa grava

Estudio PKa unveils its casa grava, a light-filled dwelling in tigre, buenos aires. the house is oriented toward the northwest and offers a broad vista across the central lagoon of the virazon neighborhood in nordelta. while designing the space, the architects sought to generate a pure and clean geometry that celebrates the natural surroundings while respecting the privacy of the client. like its recently completed casa M&M, the studio begins the design of the house as a simple volume, then divided across two levels. here, the team meticulously curates a rich material palette highlighted by timber and rusticated stonework.
Interior DesignReal Simple

5 Ways to Infuse Your Home Decor With a Sense of Wanderlust

Who says home has to be stationary? Here are five ways to incorporate your travels into your home through design. Travel is transient; the design of a home's interior? Probably less so. Furniture and furnishings, by virtue of their sheer weight, impose a certain sense of rigidity and permanence on the places we call home. Still, this feeling of stasis implied by "home" doesn't mean that travel and design are at loggerheads with each other. In fact, one of the most adept ways to milk intransience out of our fleeting forays into the world is to incorporate our travels into our daily lives. And one surefire way to create a space in which you can travel in situ—one that has the capacity to draw you out beyond your four walls and transport you into the vastness of your memories or dreams of far-flung places—is to bring those places home, so to speak.
Keene, NYPress-Republican

Light through stained glass artist Duval offers prisms of color, design

KEENE – Mere words cannot do justice to the magnificence of Jean-Jacques Duval's exhibition, “If Not Now, When?,” at Keene Arts. The former Methodist Church's beautiful stained glass windows, hardwood floors and pristine white walls are the perfect foil for the Willsboro-based master of stained-glass abstraction and its echo in his acrylic paintings and glass sculptures, a mainstay at the Beaux-Arts Des Amériques in Montreal.
ElectronicsTechHive

Govee Glide wall light review: Six feet of colored light, wherever you want it

Govee’s accent lighting options don’t stop at its fun Lyra Floor Lamp. Its lights can also be mounted to your wall in the form of the Govee Glide, a series of six-foot-long tubes containing a total of 57 independent color LED zones. The translucent, plastic tubes snap together easily and can be oriented as a single six-foot-long bar or arranged with one 90-degree bend in the middle, if you install the optional corner piece somewhere along the way.
Interior Designveranda.com

6 Things to Consider When Designing an Outdoor Kitchen

The pandemic-induced craze for outdoor living is here to stay. A 2021 survey found that 82 percent of homeowners are more interested in investing in outdoor rooms than they were prior to the pandemic. Once considered a nice-to-have amenity, space to gather and cook outside has become a priority for many.
Interior DesignMySanAntonio

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight dims for atmosphere and works with the TRÅDFRI wireless dimmer

Show off your dining room with the IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight. This home accessory is dimmable and even works with the TRÅDFRI wireless dimmer, which you can buy separately. Boasting a minimalist design, its black rim will look perfect in your city farmhouse-inspired home. Moreover, the adjustable lighting adds atmosphere and gives you a good view of what’s inside your cupboards for a clear view. Even better, the IKEA MITTLED LED spotlight is easy to install on your own. You won’t need to call an electrician to set this one up. Finally, you’ll be happy to know that the LED light source uses 85% less energy and lasts 20 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. Overall, this gadget is a great addition to your home’s lighting.
Visual ArtScience Friday

Lighting Design For Your Paleolithic Cave

In the modern world, you have dozens of options for illuminating your home. There’s floor lamps, table lamps, chandeliers, not to mention an overwhelming number of choices in light-bulbs. But in paleolithic times, once the sun went down, there were about three options for cave lighting—a fireplace, torches, and stone lamps that burned animal grease.
Interior Designnewdecortrends.com

Lighting Trends In Interior Design 2023

Despite the fact that fashion trends in clothes, shoes or accessories change much more often than, for example, in the interior, the periodic introduction of new ideas in this area still occurs. Therefore, before starting a major overhaul or updating the external design of a room, you should definitely pay attention to various novelties in interior design.
Interior Designtoolfarm.com

Pixel Lab Arnold Lighting Essentials

Jump start your lighting with 20 completely customizable lighting studios. Each one has a full xpresso rig so you can easily modify the lights and colors. 20 scenes included in Pixel Lab Arnold Lighting Essentials. Every studio has a full Xpresso setup for easy customization!. Scene 01: Clean Studio. Fully...
Lifestyletoolfarm.com

New: Pixel Lab Arold Lighting Essentials Now Available + Promo Pricing

The Pixel Lab has just released Arnold Lighting Essential for Cinema 4D. It comes with 20 Fully Customizable Studio Lighting Scenes. Get it now and save $10 with special promo pricing through August 20, 2021. Save $10 with Special Promo Pricing thru August 20, 2021. 20 Fully Customizable Studio Lighting...
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Evie Bee Designs Electraply wooden eBike features sustainably sourced poplar plywood

Hit the road on a unique, sustainable design with the Evie Bee Designs Electraply wooden eBike. This one-of-a-kind eBike uses sustainably sourced poplar plywood and some birch for the exterior layers. What’s more, the design is inspired by the Triumph TR6 Trophy Scrambler motorcycle that Steve McQueen rode in The Great Escape. It has a vintage look, which turns this modern bike into a classic. Meanwhile, the drop outs and other areas of the bike that need reinforcement feature stainless steel. Moreover, a 26″ smart pie front wheel motor powers this bike along with a 36V 12 Ah battery from Yose power. Additionally, Evie Bee selected a threadless headset for this particular bike. It relies on 2 sets of bearings and bearing cups and is easy to adjust. Enjoy your ride and feel good about it, too, with the Electraply wooden eBike.
Posted by
DFW Community News

Amazon Lighting

Lighting can elevate and change the look of a space. If you’re wanting an update in your home, paint and lighting would be the two places I would recommend to make the most impact on a budget!. Speaking of budget, there are so many affordable and stylish lighting options available...

Comments / 0

Community Policy