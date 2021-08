Warren earned the save Thursday against the Tigers after tossing two perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts. Warren entered in the eighth inning and shut down the Tigers with just seven pitches. With Raisel Iglesias unavailable, Warren stayed in to close things out in the ninth, this time doing so in 10 pitches to pick up his first career save. The right-hander has compiled a solid 2.08 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 13 innings at the big-league level this year.