COVID-19’s Long Tail: Developing a Mental Health Strategy for Recovery - A Webinar Hosted by CDP

This program is hosted by our partner, Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP), who has extended an invitation to PNY members. COVID-19 is leaving a long tail of psycho-social impacts from the variety of losses that people have experienced during the pandemic such as death, illness, housing and job insecurity, and absence of in-person treatment. Policymakers and funders need a sustained and intentional strategy to address these challenges as part of a holistic post-pandemic recovery.