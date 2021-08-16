Foundation that produces St. Paul Winter Carnival has a new leader

The group that produces the St. Paul Winter Carnival has a new leader. The Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation announced Monday that Lisa Jacobson has been hired as its new president and CEO. Jacobson ran for mayor of Brooklyn Park in a special election last week, and won the position by one vote. There will be a recount of the votes on Thursday. She has been a member of the Brooklyn Park City Council since 2016 and owns Lilac Boutique, which her daughter operates, in Champlin.