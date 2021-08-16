Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Foundation that produces St. Paul Winter Carnival has a new leader

By Kathy Berdan
Pioneer Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group that produces the St. Paul Winter Carnival has a new leader. The Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation announced Monday that Lisa Jacobson has been hired as its new president and CEO. Jacobson ran for mayor of Brooklyn Park in a special election last week, and won the position by one vote. There will be a recount of the votes on Thursday. She has been a member of the Brooklyn Park City Council since 2016 and owns Lilac Boutique, which her daughter operates, in Champlin.

www.twincities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Park, MN
Society
City
Champlin, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Society
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Winter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Foundation#Youth Hockey#Brooklyn#Lilac Boutique#Cinco De Mayo West Side#Dinomights#Whiz Bang Days#The Crystal Frolics#Ccx Media#The Winter Carnival#The Torchlight Parade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy