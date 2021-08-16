Cancel
Thomasville, GA

Severe weather increases as Fred makes landfall

By Lenah Allen lenah.allen@gaflnews.com
Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 4 days ago
THOMASVILLE — Tropical storm warnings continue to expand as Fred made landfall Monday along the Florida Panhandle.

Along with flash flood warnings, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Thomas County until 8 p.m. Monday

“These conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to have one.” Lisa Griffis, Thomas County Emergency Management Agency deputy director, said.

The tropical storm’s path shifted east overnight and has regained some strength the may bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Currently, Thomasville is expected to receive 2-3 inches of rainfall. Officials report that 4-6 inches of rainfall have already been detected in parts of the Coastal Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.

Griffis said with the increase in severe weather, residents should continue to stay updated on storm alerts.

“People just need to stay informed and watch the radar. If they don’t need to go out, they probably shouldn’t,” she said.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency also encourages residents to be aware of the following tornado and flash flood tips:

• Develop a family communications plan

• Make a ready kit for at least three days of self-sufficiency

• Know the difference between tornado watch and warning

• Determine in advance where you will take shelter in case of a tornado warning

• Know your areas of flood risk

• Never drive through standing water

• Stay out of flood waters if possible

• Stay away from downed power lines

