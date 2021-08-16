Adelphi hotel room that cost £80 was so disgusting 'you wouldn't leave your dog in it'

A woman who woke up in a "grotty" room in Liverpool's landmark Adelphi Hotel claims the suite was "falling apart" and the carpets were covered in "thick muck".

Ell Willson, from Hull, were staying at the hotel in Liverpool between July 21 and 25 on a family visit.

Ell said she was travelling with her brother Aaron and after several train delays and a late arrival, the pair didn't realise the room's disrepair until after they slept there.

The 27-year-old immediately tried to complain in the morning, but staff were nowhere to be found, reports the Liverpool Echo.

After they left, Ell made several attempts to contact Britannia Hotel, who own the Adelphi, but have had no response several weeks later.

Photos taken by the siblings show a tap handle severed from the main faucet, and deep cracks scarring the walls around a fuse box. And these images only scratched the surface of the disrepair in the £80 room, Ell said.

She said: "We'd booked to stay from the 21st to 25th of July for four days and had stayed there before the pandemic.

Have you got a hotel from hell story? Email webnews@mirror.co.uk with your story

Ell says her Adelphi Hotel room was "falling apart" and not fit to leave a dog in ( Image: Liverpool ECHO)

"We've got family in Liverpool and it's a place we visit regularly, before covid we used to go to that hotel - it is a bit dated and an old hotel but we've never had issues before.

"This time though our hotel room was disgusting."

Ell, who was staying in a twin room with her brother Aaron, said the siblings didn't realise the full extent of the room's disrepair because they arrived very late on the night of 21st due to transport delays.

She said: "We arrived in the night time as there had been delays on our train and arrived really late on and had gone straight up to the room and thought this isn't great.

The sink's tap handle was completely disconnected (pictured) ( Image: Liverpool ECHO)

"It was the next day when the sun came up and we took a look at the place we realised just how bad it was."

The pair were given the "best available room", she added, but that over £80 per night, the 27-year-old said she "expected much better".

Ell said: "The place was absolutely filthy, it was falling apart.

"There were stains on all the fabric and shower curtains, exposed grips, layers of dust.

"The carpets had thick muck, it was absolutely grotty and the actual bathroom furniture was falling to bits."

Ell took several photos of the room, which show the sink's tap handle in her hand after it was disconnected from the faucet itself.

Another image shows deep cracks scarring the wall around a fuse box.

According to the Echo, there were additional images showing a large stain on a shower curtain, visible gaps near bathroom furniture and peeling doors.

The Adelphi Hotel has welcome guests including Bob Dylan and Frank Sinatra, but parent company Britannia Hotels is yet to respond to El's complaints, several weeks after it was made ( Image: Booking.com)

She said: "It's not a cheap hotel anyway, but you shouldn't expect those conditions in a cheap hotel really.

"You're led in on false pretenses as the reception and dining room is lovely with big crystal chandeliers.

"While we were there though only one of the lifts were working to, so people were all squashing in, not good in these covid times.

"It's once you actually get into the hotel where the rooms are you see the real state of it - you wouldn't leave a dog in that room."

The 27-year-old said she made several attempts to complain while she should have been enjoying her trip to the city.

The hotel receptionist was absent from their station, she said, adding that she waited 30 minutes to lodge her grievances but no staff member was anywhere to be seen.

She sent an email complaint during her stay, but now several weeks later, she hasn't heard back.

Ell said: "It seems impossible to complain.

"There's a number you can call but it charges you and I don't want them to earn another penny from me.

Ell said "it seems impossible to complain" to Britannia Hotels, the Adelphi's parent company ( Image: Booking.com)

"I put a post on social media, but you can't even tag the hotel or the hotel group in it.

"I've had a lot of comments to the post with people sharing their experiences, it's just awful.

"We paid quite a good bit of money to stay there, you shouldn't be treated like this.

She added: "We just want our money back and for the hotel to actually be cleaned."

Britannia Hotels has been contacted for comment.