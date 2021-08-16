"This Season on Heels" Trailer: Will Jack's Ego Lead to DWL Downfall?
Since we know that some of you haven't watched the series premiere of the Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels, we'll make it a point of avoiding spoilers for Sunday night's episode of STARZ's pro-wrestling drama. But since the cable network has released a "This Season on 'Heels'" trailer that covers some of the fallout from Jack's (Amell) pretty shocking move to keep Ace (Ludwig) around the DWL a little while longer (as well as how they can possibly move past it).bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0