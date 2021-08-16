"This Season on Heels" Trailer: Will Jack's Ego Lead to DWL Downfall?

With the third season set to drop next month, HBO Max has released an insane trailer for the DC superhero series Doom Patrol, which we have for you here…. Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.