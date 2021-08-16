Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

"This Season on Heels" Trailer: Will Jack's Ego Lead to DWL Downfall?

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince we know that some of you haven't watched the series premiere of the Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels, we'll make it a point of avoiding spoilers for Sunday night's episode of STARZ's pro-wrestling drama. But since the cable network has released a "This Season on 'Heels'" trailer that covers some of the fallout from Jack's (Amell) pretty shocking move to keep Ace (Ludwig) around the DWL a little while longer (as well as how they can possibly move past it).

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bridwell
Person
Kelli Berglund
Person
Alexander Ludwig
Person
Bonnie Somerville
Person
Stephen Amell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Wrestling#Big Jim#Downfall#Combat#Dwl#Starz#Javascript#Lbi Entertainment#Lionsgate#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
WWEIGN

Heels' Stephen Amell Compares Oliver Queen to Jack Spade

We spoke to Heels leading man, Stephen Amell, the similarities between Oliver Queen, Jack Spade, and himself, as well as how the fight scenes differ between Arrow and Heels. STARZ's Heels is the latest show from Michael Waldon (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Star Wars), executive produced Mike O'Malley (Snowpiercer), starring Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as brothers fighting over how to run their late father's wrestling promotion business. The cast is rounded out by the other wrestlers, valets, and promoters within this wrestling industry who deal with this brotherly rivalry.
TV & Videoshot969boston.com

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer: Something’s Coming

Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things earlier today (August 6), revealing that we’ll return to the Upside Down come next year. The teaser — which will also air during primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics — also debuted some new footage from the upcoming episodes, along with memorable moments from previous seasons. In the video, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can be heard whispering “It’s coming” and “It’s almost here.”
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Hulu’s WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA Season 2

Hulu has released this official trailer for “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Season Two The first three episodes of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” season two premiere September 8 on Hulu. New episodes stream Wednesdays. SERIES SYNOPSIS: The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

A.P. Bio Season 4 Trailer Teases a Classroom Cult, Bruce Campbell as Jack's Dad — Get Premiere Date

The Peacock streaming service has set a premiere date for Season 4 of A.P. Bio, as well as released a tantalizing trailer for same. The onetime NBC comedy will drop all eight new episodes on Thursday, Sept. 2, it was announced. And to look at the trailer above, no less than a tornado warning, a kiss between Jack and [Spoiler], a most unexpected consequence of school uniforms, and the arrival of Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead, Burn Notice) as “Mr. Mr. Griffin” are all on tap. Created by writer Mike O’Brien, who executive-produces the series with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers and...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Lucifer’ Drops Final Season’s Trailer as Release Date Nears

Lucifer has been one of the greatest comeback stories of the last decade. After stalling out in three seasons and being cancelled by Fox, the half-superhero, half-fantasy show found a welcoming home at Netflix. It will be sad to say goodbye to the Devil as the show releases the first trailer for the final season this fall via Deadline.
Paradise, CAPosted by
Distractify

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Trailer Reveals that a Past Lead Is Joining the Cast

Almost paradise... finally. More than two years after Season 6 premiered and gave us the Blake Horstmann, Dylan Barbour, and Hannah Godwin love triangle, and countless John Paul Jones memes, Bachelor in Paradise is set to return to ABC. On Season 7, there will be a new cast of eligible singletons, a rotating slate of guest hosts, and lots of fresh drama — all on the same beach viewers have grown to love.
WWEWSVN-TV

2 brothers wrestle for the championship in Starz’s ‘Heels’

Wrestling is still going strong on TV after all these years. Hey, here in Miami, people even get out of their cars and wrestle right there on the interstate, bro! But, in the new Starz show “Heels,” pro wrestling is the family business. Tonight, we’re going head-to-head with the cast.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

The ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Trailer Is Here, And It’s Amazing!

We are dancing, Lucifans! The Lucifer final season has just released its trailer! As you read it, Lucifer Season 6 already has a trailer and it is even more incredible than we could have dreamed of and, at the same time, it is everything we dreamed of. Ready?. Here we...
WWEPosted by
TheWrap

‘Heels’ Bosses on if Jack or Ace Is a Babyface Outside of the Ring

(Spoiler alert: This story contains minor spoilers from Episode 1 of “Heels,” so stop reading now if you don’t want to know what happens.) “Heels” is a professional wrestling drama titled after what the sports entertainment business calls its bad guys — but is there an actual good guy to be found in either of the characters played by leads Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig?
TV & Videossoundtrack.net

Heels (Season 1, Episode 1)

2. Run to the Lightning (Coincidental Minors feat. Todd Kerns) 3:03. 3. Love In War (Main Title Theme) (Jeff Cardoni & Ben Bridwell) 1:34.
WWEComicBook

Heels: Michael Waldron and Mike O'Malley on Casting Stephen Amell as Jack Spade

After taking part in matches in WWE, Ring of Honor and the predecessor to All Elite Wrestling, Stephen Amell is now back in the pro wrestling world while starring as Jack Spade in the new Starz drama Heels. The show, which premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET, sees Amell playing Jack Spade, the owner, booker and top champion of the Duffy Wrestling League in the fictional small town of Duffy, Georgia. Throughout the series' eight episodes Spade has to juggle consistently putting on a weekly show he can be proud of, handling his hot-headed younger brother Ace (Alexander Ludwig), keep the promotion financially afloat and balance family life with his wife Stacie (Alison Luff) and son Thomas (Roxton Garcia).
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

DC’s Doom Patrol returns with season 3 trailer

With the third season set to drop next month, HBO Max has released an insane trailer for the DC superhero series Doom Patrol, which we have for you here…. Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Heels: Season One Viewer Votes

Can Jack and Ace successfully work together in the first season of the Heels TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Heels is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Heels here.
WWETell-Tale TV

Heels Review: Kayfabe (Season 1 Episode 1)

Like any great wrestling rivalry, Heels Season 1 Episode 1, “Kayfabe,” plays up the history and sets up long term storytelling to make us instantly invested in the Spade brothers. You don’t need to be a lifelong wrestling fan, like a certain reviewer, to appreciate Heels. Just in case, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy