Would New Jerseyans attend a family wedding with these COVID rules?

By Judi Franco
Cover picture for the article

I’m so happy that I did not receive this wedding invitation. However, a close friend did. And the invitation came from a close cousin. It was no surprise that the bride, a first cousin that she grew up, with would be this fearful of COVID-19. The bride had been paranoid...

Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Public HealthMacon Telegraph

Fully vaccinated Southwest flight attendant dies of Covid-19. Mom says ‘family left in ruins’

When Maurice “Reggie” Shepperson drove himself to a Las Vegas hospital after falling ill, he had so much trouble breathing that he crashed into a curb in the parking lot. “He couldn’t breathe, and he was out of it,” his mother, Dawn Shepperson-Bernard, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Her son died on a ventilator of COVID-19 on Aug. 10 after spending just over a month in the hospital.
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

The New Rules of COVID Testing for Kids and Parents

COVID cases are climbing in kids just as they’re heading back to school. Nearly 94,000 kids tested positive for COVID the week ending August 5, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. That’s 31 percent higher than the 72,000 new cases in children reported the previous week. The positive COVID test rate was between 4.8 and 17.6 percent in 11 states that reported that data. Earlier in the pandemic, New York kept schools closed until that rate fell below 5 percent. But now schools are opening in person, many without mask requirements or virtual school options. “I would feel very uncomfortable sending my child to school without knowing that everyone was masked, and without knowing that all teachers were vaccinated,” Paul Offit, MD, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and an infectious disease specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told Fatherly.
RecipesPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

5 things New Jerseyans need to do before summer ends

Yet another summer has flown by, and I am sure you are all dreading all of the incoming fall pieces just as much as I dread making them. I’m not ready to start typing recipes for pumpkin spice drinks and desserts. I want to extend summer for as long as I can. Summer is the best time of the year and I’m never quite ready to let it go.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
cruisehive.com

Two More Cruise Lines Increase Requirements For Vaccinated Guests

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, which announced a few days ago it would be increasing the requirements for vaccinated guests, two more cruise lines under the Carnival Corporation umbrella have now changed their requirements. Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have amended their requirements on their websites to include...
KidsPosted by
Lawrence Post

18-year-old teen got “spiked” and was in a “frozen and possessed” state on her first night out, mom shares disturbing video

A concerned mom has shared a disturbing video showing her daughter in a “frozen” and “possessed” state after consuming a drink at a nightclub that had allegedly been spiked. Millie remained in the heartbreaking state for four hours. She was on her first night out at a club since turning 18. What was supposed to be a fun experience turned into a horrifying episode after the young woman began feeling unwell and ended up not being able to walk or talk. Her eyes were wide open, fingers were bent in such a way that they mimicked “claws,” and her jaw was clenched.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You Have COVID Like Melissa Joan Hart

This week, Melissa Joan Hart announced on an Instagram video that she had a breakthrough COVID infection. "I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it's bad," said the actress, who described her symptoms as shortness of breath and feeling a weight on her chest. "I'm mad, really mad," said Hart. "We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy. I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear masks at school. I'm pretty sure that's where this came from."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Sister Asked Me to Give My Share of Inheritance to Pay For Her IVF Treatment – Story of the Day

My sister and her husband asked me to give them our entire inheritance to pay for their IVF treatments, but I had a future to think about, and she didn’t like that. My sister Kim came out as bisexual to our parents when she was 17. I was just 11 back then, but Kim brought home her first girlfriend, and our parents didn’t take it well. They kicked her out immediately, and they raised me to hate her.
Ann Arbor, MIBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend. Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a...

