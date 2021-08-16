Hardcore Deadman Mode Is Back In Old-School RuneScape, With $20,000 Prize To The Top Player

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Ten players are trapped together in an enclosed space. (In this case, let’s call it The Bridge.) Of those players, two are not who they claim to be. They’re saboteurs. Of course, no one but the saboteurs know which players that might actually be, and there’s things to be done. So everyone will have to go about their daily routine while trying to avoid potential death at the hands of the imposters and uncover who they are before they take the real crew out.