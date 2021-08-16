Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hardcore Deadman Mode Is Back In Old-School RuneScape, With $20,000 Prize To The Top Player

By Jason Winter
mmobomb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix years ago was when Jagex first took Old School RuneScape players for a (very unsafe) ride on its Deadman servers, a hardcore PvP experience with greatly accelerated XP gain and punishing death penalties. Jagex ran three or four seasonal competitions per year, challenging the best players to persevere against the odds, with a cash prize going to the ultimate survivor. The last of these competitions took place in May 2020, but now it’s back, with several changes for 2021.

www.mmobomb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvp#Xp#Osrs#Runescape
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Back 4 Blood will not include a campaign versus mode

Left 4 Dead series creator Turtle Rock Studios revealed that its cooperative first-person shooter, Back 4 Blood, will not include a campaign versus mode. Instead, the title will continue to rely on the standard versus mode already built-in, which features two teams that duke it out as the Cleaners and the Ridden. The news was revealed through the official Discord server’s FAQ.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Apex Legends Not Properly Recording Ranked Progress

Several Apex Legends players are reporting that their progress in ranked matches isn’t being saved. A recent thread on Reddit spells it all out in the title:. “I was playing ranked today and got to gold 4, I turned off my console and came back on and it said I was silver 2 again. But then I played one more game and it brought me up to silver 1 and still shows silver 2 on the side. Joining another match says im silver 2 again. WTF?”
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

This Seems Sus: Fortnite Jumps On The Imposter Game Bandwagon

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Ten players are trapped together in an enclosed space. (In this case, let’s call it The Bridge.) Of those players, two are not who they claim to be. They’re saboteurs. Of course, no one but the saboteurs know which players that might actually be, and there’s things to be done. So everyone will have to go about their daily routine while trying to avoid potential death at the hands of the imposters and uncover who they are before they take the real crew out.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Over A Million Downloads For Bless Unleashed, As Bans For Star Seed Sellers Are Incoming

Well, it seems like Bless Unleashed is doing pretty well, for now. Since the game launched on Steam on August 6th, the game has been downloaded more than a million times — according to a press release from Neowiz and Round8. The release also goes on to add that the game regularly has over 75,000 concurrent players. This makes it one of the hot games on Steam at the moment.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Large-scale PvP MMORPG Aika Online Shutting Down In September

Roughly a decade ago, I was intrigued by the promise of Aika Online, an MMORPG that promised giant 1000 v. 1000 PvP battles as its primary drawing card. The trailers looked pretty badass, showing up as they did a few ticks before games like Rift or Guild Wars 2 made showing a hundred-plus players on screen at once a regular occurance. Hey, it was 2011, we were all much more easily drawn in by fancy trailers back then.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Among Us Devs Take Notice Of Fortnite’s New Impostor Mode

Nearly every video game can trace its DNA to something that came earlier. Fortnite is a battle royale, which means it owes a debt to PUBG, H1Z1, and the other games in that genre that came before it. Among Us took inspiration from party games like Mafia, Werewolf, and Secret Hitler, so it’s hardly a 100% new idea either. The functionally similar Unfortunate Spacemen also preceded it into the digital realm by a couple of years, but nobody would accuse those two games of being exact duplicates.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Tower Defense MOBA Skydome Kicks Off Early Access Today, Complete With A New Update

Skydome, the 4v4 tower defense game “with a touch of MOBA”, is now available to players via Early Access. The game can be picked up on gamigo’s Glyph platform or via Steam — for those of us that would much rather keep everything in one place. Accompanying the launch of EA is a massive patch titled “Erebus Invasion“, which includes a new champion, “Marcus”. The patch also implements gameplay and balance changes as well as a new Invasion System.
Video GamesEngadget

'Splitgate', the FPS with portals, has shot past 10 million downloads

Splitgate, a frenetic free-to-play arena shooter with portals, has become a word of mouth hit with 10 million downloads in under 30 days. Developer 1047 Games has announced that the game will remain in open beta indefinitely as it works on managing the sudden influx of players. As a result, Splitgate is no longer slated to fully launch this month. Instead, 1047 will continue to roll out updates and fixes to the game complete with new content and improvements to the backend that can facilitate the uptick in players. Queue times are now less than 10 minutes and a new Ranked Duos mode recently went live.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate: digital pre-orders now live, more screenshots

Starting today, Sonic Colors Ultimate is available for digital pre-order worldwide. There’s two editions available:. Regular (39.99€ / £34.99 / $39.99 / 4 389 Yen) Digital Deluxe Edition (44.99€ / $44.99 / 4 939 Yen) The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following two pieces of DLC (also available for purchase...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Lead Prisoners Through Ships In Space Or Explore Unusual Worlds In This Week’s EGS Freebies

This week, Epic Games Store users can choose between a strategic shooter set in space or an open-world platformer set on bright, cheery worlds — or both. The first option is Void Bastards by Blue Manchu. The game features a 12-15 hour campaign in which players attempt to lead prisoners through a maze of derelict spaceships. Along the way, players will need to plan and execute those plans to the best of their ability. Gather items you need, disable ship defenses, do what you have to do to get out. (And don’t worry too much if you die. There’ll be other prisoners to pick up where the last one left off.)
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

PUBG Update 1.75 Patch Notes

Update 1.75 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Last week on August 12th, the developer for PUBG released update 1.74 for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The update was essentially the same as patch 13.1 which came out for the PC version earlier in the month of August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy