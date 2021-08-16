Hardcore Deadman Mode Is Back In Old-School RuneScape, With $20,000 Prize To The Top Player
Six years ago was when Jagex first took Old School RuneScape players for a (very unsafe) ride on its Deadman servers, a hardcore PvP experience with greatly accelerated XP gain and punishing death penalties. Jagex ran three or four seasonal competitions per year, challenging the best players to persevere against the odds, with a cash prize going to the ultimate survivor. The last of these competitions took place in May 2020, but now it’s back, with several changes for 2021.www.mmobomb.com
