Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Wheelchair tech firm hires ex-HealthStream CFO

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower wheelchair technology startup Luci has recruited veteran local health care finance executive Gerry Hayden to be its CFO and oversee its long-term capital strategy. Hayden has joined Luci, which was launched by Barry and Jered Dean in June of last year, about two and a half years after he stepped down as CFO of HealthStream. He had been that company’s CFO since 2008 and also was a member of its board of directors for a while.

www.nashvillepost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Denver, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelchairs#Tech#Startup#Cfo#Healthstream#Permobil#Sunrise Medical#Medavant Health#Covation#Angel Eye Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden vows to complete Afghan evacuation, but admits risks

President Biden on Friday sought to assure the public that his administration would do everything possible to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who assisted U.S. forces in Afghanistan, while acknowledging the mission faced risks and the situation was unpredictable. In remarks from the East Room of the White House, Biden...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Mike Richards steps down as new 'Jeopardy!' host

Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" who was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of the venerable game show franchise, announced Friday he is stepping aside amid recent scrutiny on his past. "I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy