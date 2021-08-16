Wheelchair tech firm hires ex-HealthStream CFO

Power wheelchair technology startup Luci has recruited veteran local health care finance executive Gerry Hayden to be its CFO and oversee its long-term capital strategy. Hayden has joined Luci, which was launched by Barry and Jered Dean in June of last year, about two and a half years after he stepped down as CFO of HealthStream. He had been that company’s CFO since 2008 and also was a member of its board of directors for a while.