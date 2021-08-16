Cancel
Movies

Star Wars Dark Side Rey Comes To Life New With Gentle Giant Statue

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGentle Giant Ltd. is starting early with their New York Comic Con 2021 reveals with a brand new statue. Coming to us Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Dark Side Rey is back as her dark vision comes to life with a glorious 1/6th scale bust. Standing 6" tall, Rey is featured with her intense dual-bladed red lightsaber with high amounts of detail throughout. Star Wars fans will also get two head sculpts with Rey giving collectors both standard and razor-sharp teeth features. This statue is packed with a great design, from a textured robe to remarkable detail on her face and the sinister lightsaber.

