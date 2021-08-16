Cancel
The Classic Covers of Alex Schomburg on Wonder Comics, Up for Auction

By Mark Seifert
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn regards to the artistry of Alex Schomburg, Stan Lee may have said it best. "I've always felt that Alex Schomburg was to comic books what Norman Rockwell was to The Saturday Evening Post," Lee once noted. "He was totally unique, with an amazing distinctive style. You could never mistake a Schomburg cover for any other artist's. When it came to illustrating covers, there was simply no one else in Alex's league." Perhaps best known for his early pulp covers and his beautifully detailed artwork for Marvel/Timely covers on titles like Marvel Mystery Comics, Captain America Comics, Human Torch, and many others, Schomburg's later-era airbrushed comic book covers for titles like Wonder Comics and Thrilling Comics have steadily commanded more attention in recent times. There are a pair of Wonder Comics issues with Alex Schomburg airbrushed covers, Wonder Comics #15 and Wonder Comics #17 up for auction at the 2021 August 15-16 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122133 coming up from Heritage Auctions.

