Majority of Parents Want Mandatory Vaccination for Daycare Staff, New Survey Finds

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. More than three-quarters (77%) of parents want mandatory vaccination for licensed daycare and preschool staff, and nearly half (49%) want mandatory masking for both staff and children ages 2+, according to a new survey released by Upfront, a financial platform for parents that helps them easily and seamlessly find the best daycare and preschool options for their budget. Upfront was created to bring pricing transparency to parent-related industries, with the first of those industries being daycares and preschools.