Majority of Parents Want Mandatory Vaccination for Daycare Staff, New Survey Finds

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. More than three-quarters (77%) of parents want mandatory vaccination for licensed daycare and preschool staff, and nearly half (49%) want mandatory masking for both staff and children ages 2+, according to a new survey released by Upfront, a financial platform for parents that helps them easily and seamlessly find the best daycare and preschool options for their budget. Upfront was created to bring pricing transparency to parent-related industries, with the first of those industries being daycares and preschools.

Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Almost Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Oregon StateWWEEK

Oregon Governor Tells Doctors, Nurses and Teachers: Get Vaccinated or Be Fired

Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday moved to strike down a 30-year-old Oregon law exempting healthcare workers from vaccination requirements, prompting immediate push-back from the state’s nurses union. Brown announced that state agencies would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers and all employees in public schools, no earlier than Oct. 18....
KidsPosted by
Vice

A Parent Sent Their Child to Day Care With COVID Symptoms. Now 15 Kids Are Sick.

Fifteen children and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 after a parent sent their kid to day care in Ontario with symptoms. York Region Public Health told VICE World News a parent in Vaughan, about 45 minutes north of Toronto, has been fined $880 for violating an isolation order by sending their child to day care with symptoms.
Public HealthLubbock Avalanche-Journal

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers: Does duty to patients trump right to refuse the shot?

Over the past three weeks, state after state has passed some form of mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Health policy experts expect the trend to continue as the delta variant ravages the country, and it may even speed up if the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to a vaccine, which could come within weeks.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that his administration will require that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding. Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as...
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Deny medical coverage for those who refuse vaccine

Letter: No one served in military just to protect an anti-masker Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have much in common Letter: No one wants to vacation where virus cases are rampant Letter: Drafted women might just be used as cannon fodder Letter: GOP leaders’ new vaccine attitude shows their worry.
Public HealthFinancial Times

Google to require Covid vaccines for workers at US offices

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Alphabet Inc news. Google and Facebook have said they will require workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before they return to work at their US campuses amid a rise in cases blamed on the rapid spread of the Delta variant.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Will feds get The Vaccine — or sue instead?

The pandemic is like the worst house guest ever. It departs only after rendering its hosts haggard. At last it looked like things might get back to normal. But no. The guest reaches the end of your block, turns around, and comes back to visit for Lord-knows-how-long. And you’d just squeegeed the shower door and vacuumed.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Survey: Singles want to date vaccinated people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Before the pandemic, singles had their priorities: No long-distance relationships, no poor communicators, bad smells — and definitely no racists. Today, being unvaccinated is the big dealbreaker. According to a survey by dating.com, 86% of singles said being unvaccinated would kill the relationship. Singles also hate...

