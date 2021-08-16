Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Brit student, 22, stuck in Afghanistan says it could take 'weeks' before he returns home

By ( Image: Facebook/Lord Miles)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

A British holidaymaker trapped in Afghanistan said it could be weeks before he's able to get home - after claiming he's being given body armour as he's moved to a new safe house.

Student Miles Routledge, from Birmingham, has been giving updates on social media after he was put under the protection of the UN in light of the Taliban takeover.

The 22-year-old Loughborough University undergraduate has said he likes to explore the "worst places in the world", including a trip to Chernobyl two years ago.

But he was under the impression insurgents would not take Kabul anytime soon when he booked his latest holiday, which he described as "dirt cheap".

Asked on Facebook if he'd managed to escape yet, Miles said "no, unfortunately not, it'll be a few days or weeks maybe".

Then, in a post this morning - which has since been deleted - he has said: "I’ll be given body armour, emergency evacuation [right now] to a better place as most compounds are to be abandoned."

Have you been affected by the situation in Afghanistan? Let us know at webnews@mirror.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXa5H_0bTOae8l00
The Loughborough University student shared a series of pictures from his travels ( Image: Facebook/Lord Miles)

He added: "I’m with the best of the best."

Physics student Miles has reiterated he is "comfortable" in comparison to the average Afghan national.

He claimed: "My tour guide is currently fearing for his family and his only crime is going the extra mile and saving my life, I can never repay him and that saddens me."

Miles has said he saw dead bodies as he sought refuge over the weekend amid the tensions, with the Taliban quickly taking control after the withdrawal of US troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znyUh_0bTOae8l00
The physics student posted selfies online claiming to be travelling in Afghanistan over the past week ( Image: Facebook/Lord Miles)

As the student's situation worsened, he said he was forced to don a burqa disguise to flee to Kabul International Airport in search of help.

He claimed he was confronted by insurgents near the airport who asked him where he was from.

He said he told them he was from Wales rather than say he was British in hopes they would not realise it is in the UK, and they let him go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdR6z_0bTOae8l00
The student, from Birmingham, had earlier posted enthusiastically about his travels - but soon said he had regrets ( Image: Facebook/Lord Miles)

Miles hosted a livestream session on Sunday night via Twitch in which he answered questions from his followers.

He appeared to have arrived in the country in the past week.

Some have questioned the validity of his claims but Miles produced travel documents and photos in an attempt to prove otherwise.

According to his Facebook posts earlier this year, he began planning the trip around May.

Speaking to the Spectator, Miles said he hoped the British government will assist him to leave or to keep his head down and catch his scheduled flight out this coming week.

The third option, which he hopes to avoid, is "stay permanently in a grave".

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the government is doing everything in its power to safely evacuate all British nationals but admitted "some people won't get back".

Speaking this morning, the minister admitted it was a "surprise" at how quickly Kabul fell to the Taliban.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning: "I think what was the surprise was the speed at which we find ourselves with the Taliban in Kabul.

He went on to say an extra 600 troops are being deployed, with the initial plan for them to be there until potentially the end of the month with a target of up to 1,500 people flown home per day.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Emergency Evacuation#Taliban#British#Un#Loughborough University#Defence#Bbc Radio 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Afghan resistance fighters take back territory from Taliban

The fight for Afghanistan may not be entirely over. A high-ranking former Afghan government official said Friday that resistance fighters — mainly made of about 300 battle-ready mujahideen members and commanders linked to the Northern Alliance — wrestled three districts in the northeastern Baghlan province out of Taliban control on Friday, killing upwards of 36 Taliban fighters and wounding dozens more.
Public SafetyVice

Afghan Boy, 5, Dies in UK Just Days After Fleeing Taliban

A five-year-old boy has died after falling out of a hotel window in the UK, just days after his family fled the Taliban and were granted asylum. According to South Yorkshire Police, Mohammed Munib Majeedi fell from a ninth-floor room at the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Sheffield, a city in the north of England, where he was staying with his mother.
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

‘I’m very scared, I have no one’: Children orphaned as parents crushed to death in Kabul airport chaos

The woman looked around with an anguished cry, frightened, seeking familiar faces as she stumbled out of the crowd. She tried to speak but no words would come out: then she fell to the ground, her hand raised in supplication.The hopes this mother of three young children had of escaping a grim and uncertain future in Afghanistan, and starting a new life abroad with her family, had ended on a dusty road full of rubble in front of strangers, most of whom were so busy with their own troubles that they did not even notice what had happened.Among those who...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
WorldNew York Post

Desperate Afghan moms throw babies over barbed wire to UK troops at airport

Harrowing footage has emerged of Afghan mothers throwing their babies over barbed wire at Kabul airport as they begged British troops to save them from the Taliban. “The mothers were desperate, they were getting beaten by the Taliban. They shouted, ‘Save my baby!’ and threw the babies at us. Some of the babies fell on the barbed wire,” a Parachute Regiment officer told the UK’s Independent.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy