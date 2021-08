When it comes to growing your online business, there's no shortage of self-proclaimed experts who will advise you on how to get money...for a fee for them, of course. But there's really nothing that a self-proclaimed Instagram guru can teach you that you can't teach yourself. And you don't even need an MBA to understand how business works: a study by the Harvard Business Review revealed that 17 percent of all Black women, nationwide, had either started their own business or were in the process of doing so. This made them the most likely demographic for entrepreneurship — more so, even than their white counterparts, male or female.