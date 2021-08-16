Cancel
Gizzi Erskine reveals she is godmother to close friend Professor Green's son Slimane Ray who he welcomed with girlfriend Karima McAdams in March

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Gizzi Erskine has revealed that she is a godmother to Professor Green's son Slimane Ray Manderson.

Speaking on Monday's Lorraine, the TV chef and media personality, 41, said it was 'sweet' that the singer, 37, had given her the role in his family.

Professor Green - real name Stephen Manderson - welcomed his first child with girlfriend Karima McAdams, 36, in March sharing a sweet picture of mother and daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46liSm_0bTOaRcC00
Family: Gizzi Erskine has revealed that she is a godmother to Professor Green's son Slimane Ray Manderson (Gizzi and Professor Green are pictured in 2020)

Speaking to Christine Lampard Gizzi said: 'Stephen very sweetly made me godmother to his son Slim!'

The pair were discussing how she also has her cats to look after to which she said: 'Those are my kittens which were one of those really happy accidents, I got Mochi - I recused her at the beginning of lockdown.'

Gizzi and Professor Green have been close friends for years, often being pictured at events together. They also threw a post-lockdown garden party together back in May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtjmX_0bTOaRcC00
Cute: Professor Green - real name Stephen Manderson - welcomed his first child with girlfriend Karima McAdams, 36, in March sharing a sweet picture of mother and daughter

In March Professor Green welcomed his first child with girlfriend Karima.

In a lengthy caption alongside the shot of his newborn son's head, he detailed their difficult pregnancy, which he branded 'a rollercoaster' and confessed during 'scare after scare' they feared their baby 'would not make it'.

Pro Green was swiftly congratulated by his 865,000 Instagram followers, with many of his celebrity pals sending well-wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8UEV_0bTOaRcC00
Happy: Speaking to Christine Lampard on Monday's Lorraine Gizzi said: 'Stephen very sweetly made me godmother to his son Slim!'

Sharing a lengthy caption alongside the post, he penned: 'I didn't wake up Monday morning expecting to meet you. In my mind we still had a couple of weeks to get everything ready, but you had other ideas...

'I've always said 'the only way to be on time is to be early'; it's nice to see you taking after me already, though you seem to have inherited your Mum's looks...

'Privately we've endured what so many parents-to-be have, your journey to us wasn't a straight line whatsoever, it was a rollercoaster right up to your arrival...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVIFZ_0bTOaRcC00
Busy: The pair were discussing how she also has her cats to look after to which she said: 'Those are my kittens which were one of those really happy accidents, I got Mochi - I recused her at the beginning of lockdown'

'I didn't allow myself to express my excitement as much as I'd have liked to, I wanted to freely shout about how excited I was about you joining us, but I was frightened...

'We had scare after scare during the worst of which, I said to your Mama 'if he does make it, he's grounded'...

'Having met you, I'm sorry. It wasn't your fault and you're totally forgiven. You're far too perfect to be mad at. As mum's go, you've lucked out; you have the best example of what a brave, strong, passionate, loving, kind and both considered and considerate woman is...'

The couple announced the pregnancy in January. The star posted a snap to Instagram on New Year's Day, of him in the bath and Karima sat on the floor in patterned pyjamas, looking at her bump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHmXS_0bTOaRcC00
Father: In March Professor Green welcomed his first child with girlfriend Karima sharing this sweet picture of the pair 

Pro Green captioned the snap: 'And then, all of a sudden everything is different. It all makes sense.'

Admitting that Karima's pregnancy had got 'impossible to hide', he sweetly added: 'I've been overwhelmed with excitement, admiration and curiosity ever since we found out. I'm excited about meeting you. Holding you. Teaching you. Learning from you.

'Never have I admired anyone as much as I have your mamma. She's nothing short of remarkable, remarkable in fact is an understatement.

'To see the body change in such a way is fascinating, incredible, unbelievable, amazing, ASTOUNDING. Weird. Ridley Scott had to get his inspiration from somewhere...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJwCR_0bTOaRcC00
'So my mate and I are procreating': The couple announced the pregnancy in January with Karima showing off her bump

'I feel a bit useless sometimes, pedestrianised; left to spectate from the sin bin as each phase plays out. It's humbling; never do our strengths as men compare to that of a woman. I'm awestruck. Subservient (albeit reluctantly at times.

'I’m curious about everything to come; about who and how you’ll be, what you’ll look and sound like... and who’ll be the stricter parent.

'A friend told me the best thing you can do for your own anxiety is to have a child. It sort of made sense at the time, it doesn’t anymore; THIS HAS BEEN WILD.

'My understanding of mortality and just how fragile life is have grown exponentially. Wishing you all (and hoping for) a very joyous and healthy 2021. Happy new year.' [sic]

Karima - who started dating the I Need You Tonight singer in summer 2019 - also shared the news, posting a similar photo of the pair in the bathroom, this one with Pro Green leaning out of the bath to kiss the mother-to-be.

Professor Green and actress Karima were first linked in July 2019, after he quietly split from PR executive Milly Gattegno.

They were reportedly introduced through mutual friends and made their public debut at Glastonbury Festival in late June, earlier that summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qG8bf_0bTOaRcC00
Couple: Professor Green and actress Karima were first linked in July 2019, after he quietly split from PR executive Milly Gattegno 

Karima is best known for starring in the spy series Deep State alongside Game Of Thrones actor Joe Dempsie.

The actress, who is half Moroccan and half Irish, was born in Bethnal Green, east London. The star spent her childhood in Morocco before moving to London when she was seven.

She previously dated George Lamb for almost six years, before the couple parted ways in 2014.

Pro Green had also dated Fae Williams, and prior to that was married to reality star Millie Mackintosh.

The couple tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset in September 2013, but announced their split after two and a half years of marriage in February 2016.

The duo finalised their divorce in May 2016, the same week that Millie chose to go public with Hugo Taylor, her former Made In Chelsea co-star boyfriend with whom she had reunited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq43I_0bTOaRcC00
Ex-wife: Pro Green was married to Millie Mackintosh from 2013-2016. Millie is now married to Hugo Taylor. They welcomed daughter Sienna in 2020 (pictured in December)

Comments / 0

