Brits to be paid £7k to ditch old boilers under Clean Heats Grant - how it'll work

By Emma Munbodh
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
A new Clean Heats Grant will offer households up to £7,000 to replace their gas boilers with energy efficient alternatives as part of a push towards the UK's 2050 net-zero target.

The scheme, which is due to go live next year, will come into force as part of a government push to ban gas boilers by 2035 and gas in new homes a decade earlier.

The Clean Heats Grant will launch next April and had initially been expected to offer households a maximum of £4,000 to make their homes more eco-friendly.

It comes after the Department for Energy ditched a £300million Green Homes Grant last year which was introduced to make homes more efficient and sustainable with greener boilers and solar panels in UK homes.

Other possible replacements for gas boilers include heat pumps, but their estimated cost to install is around £11,000 to £14,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering increasing the starting grant to £7,000 and extending it from two years to three, The Times reports.

More than half of Brits say they cannot afford heat pumps which are likely to replace gas boilers.

At the moment they can set Brits back on average £10,000, but by making more of them in Britain, firms believe the price will halve within 18 months to around £5,500.

And together with new grants, it may mean that the cost of an eco-heat pump could be as low as £1,500 - the price of some boilers.

The government wants to install 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028. Currently, about 30,000 heat pumps are installed each year.

But Hydrogen boilers are still at testing phase in the UK with Worcester Bosch currently building a prototype.

Gas boiler alternatives - what you need to know

Right now, around 30,000 heat pumps are installed each year in homes in Britain, but the government wants to increase this to 600,000 a year by the 2028 target.

Ofgem has said it is also looking at different ways to making homes electric, such as by using electricity to power heat pumps.

Replacing a gas boiler with a heat pump could save homeowners in a four-bed house £1,300 a year on their heating bills, according to figures from Rated People.

But low-carbon heat pumps and networks could add £5,000 to the cost of a new-build, due to often involving underfloor heating and larger radiators. That compares to a £1,000 typical boiler.

What alternatives are there and how much do they cost?

We asked Thomas Goodman, construction Expert at MyJobQuote, for some advice on what low-carbon options are available to UK households and how much they would cost to use.

"In 2019, the UK government announced its plans to ban gas boilers and encourage the use of low-carbon options in UK households, he said.

"Here are some greener heating options you may want to consider:."

Heat pumps

Heat pumps are an effective eco-friendly option that are powered by electricity. They work by using small amounts of electricity to collect heat from cold spaces, which is then released into warm areas.

Both air and ground heat pumps are reliable all year round. They are also classified as a sustainable source of power, as they use natural heat and do not emit any greenhouse gases.

The cost of installing a heat pump is considerably high at around £900 to £1,300. However, having a heat pump fitted qualifies for Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) payments.

For a typical two or three-bedroom home, you could receive around £1,300 for a ground source heat pump or over £2,500 for an air source heat pump.

Most families should expect a reduction in their energy bills when using a heat pump, as they produce a large amount of heat with just a small electricity output.

Running costs: The running costs range from £870 to over £1,000 per year for a four-person household for both space heating and water.

Cost of installing one: Ground source heat pump - up to £14,000, air source heat pump - up to £11,000.

Biomass boilers

A biomass boiler is a good green alternative to a gas boiler, as instead of gas, they are mostly powered by burning logs, wood chips, pellets. However, food, industrial and animal waste can also be used.

The process of burning the materials is sustainable, as the level of carbon dioxide produced is equal to the amount released during the plant’s growing state.

This ensures eligibility for RHI payments, as you can receive up to £2.85 per kWh with a biomass boiler, as long as you opt for a wood pellet fuelled stove.

Before investing in a biomass boiler, you should be aware of the high upfront cost, as installing this type of boiler can cost anywhere from £5000 to £25,000.

It can also take up a significant amount of room, so you need to make sure that you have the right amount of space before having the boiler fitted.

Running costs: You can make significant savings with a biomass boiler, as the yearly running costs for an average household tend to be priced at £860 for a wood pellet model or just over £890 for a wood chip biomass boiler.

Cost of installing one: £5,000 to £19,000

Hydrogen boilers

Once fully developed, hydrogen boilers will run solely on hydrogen gas or natural gas.

These boilers will use up no no carbon dioxide, and can be manufactured from either water using electricity as a renewable energy source, or from natural gas accompanied by carbon capture and storage.

A hydrogen-ready boiler is intended to be a like-for-like swap for an existing gas boiler, but the cost is unknown, with estimates ranging from £1,500 to £5,000.

According to Checkatrade, it’s likely to be at least 20 years before energy firms would be able to switch to a pure hydrogen gas network.

This is because it isn’t yet known how it could be safely transported through grid networks.

Converting home heating systems to carry hydrogen will also require new smart meters which may have to be moved outside, and is likely to require bigger pipes.

Solar photovoltaic panels

Solar photovoltaic panels generate renewable electricity by converting energy from the sun into electricity.

Options include roof panels or ground-standing panels or solar tiles.

The cells work best in high heat.

Cost of installing one: £4,800

Solar water heating

Solar water heating systems, or solar thermal systems, use heat from the sun to warm domestic hot water.

A conventional boiler or immersion heater can then be used to make the water even warmer.

The system works by circulating a liquid through a panel on a roof, or on a wall or ground-mounted system.

The panels absorb heat from the sun, which is used to warm water that is then kept in a cylinder.

Cost of installing one: £5,000

Daily Mirror

