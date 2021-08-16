Harry Kane named in Tottenham's Europa Conference League squad amid transfer speculation

Harry Kane has been included in Tottenham's squad for the Europa Conference League play-off tie versus Pacos de Ferreira.

Kane, 28, played no part in Spurs' 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday afternoon and he remains heavily linked with a transfer to the Premier League champions.

City saw a £100million bid for the England captain rejected earlier this summer, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy holding out for a fee in the region of £150million.

Nuno Espirito Santo's decision to omit Kane from his squad to face City heightened speculation the striker could leave his boyhood club this summer, given he returned to full training last Friday.

Kane returned to full team training on Friday after a spell doing individual work

But Kane could return to action on Thursday for the play-off tie against Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira, although Serge Aurier and Tanguy Ndombele will not be involved after they were left out of the squad.

Speaking after Spurs stunned City thanks to Son Heung-min's second-half strike, Nuno told Kane he must be fit and firing for when he returns to the fold.

"Harry is one of the best players in the world, so we are very lucky to have him," said the Tottenham boss. "He has to get ready and help the team.

"We still have to go to Portugal and then we think about Wolves [on Sunday]. Harry worked this morning, is preparing himself and when he is ready he will join the group and help the team."

In Kane's absence, Son produced a brilliant performance to condemn Pep Guardiola's side to defeat in their opening game.

"Sonny and the talent that he has is amazing," said Nuno of Spurs' No.7. "I truly believe that he is versatile enough to play and develop the tasks in all of the positions up front.

"He is dynamic, he has speed and he knows the game. Sonny can find the gaps, the spaces and he is a killer. I believe he will do better in the future."

Guardiola, meanwhile, admitted City were off the pace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was keen to highlight "it is a long season".

"Two days ago was the first day we were together so I know players need time to come back mentally," said the Spaniard.

"One more week, it’s still the beginning of the season so we need to start to win games. There are 37 more games. It is a long season ahead. We try to correct some things then after that we are going to come back with our best."

Guardiola added: "We had problems in some transitions and we weren’t good enough. We conceded due to loose balls.

"In general, the intention to create chances we did much more but unfortunately we were not good enough to finish them and we lose the game."