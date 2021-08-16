Cancel
AUDIO: Shadi – “Mansion In The Sky”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShadi has a new project out, and she’s dreaming big on “Mansion In The Sky”. Full of soulful production and an effortless feeling flow, the project takes the best influence of hip hop’s golden era and gives it a facelift for 2021. Lyrically, Shadi is on point, crafting clever bars that bend and twist around each beat with her delivery. There’s a healthy dose of melody as well, filling in the gaps at just the right times. “Mansion In The Sky” should be a breakout for Shadi, and you can check out the project here below:

breakingandentering.net

Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Strehlow – “Dunes”

Chillwave artist Strehlow’s latest single takes us into the sweltering desert. With lo-fi guitar and smooth texture, the tune feels like we’re cruising through ancient ruins and walls of sand. Strehlow always brings an ethereal nature feeling to his production, and this one is a solid addition to his catalog.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: PaperStacks – “Never Fold”

PaperStacks had previously told us that new music was on the way, and we’re getting a glimpse of that with a new single, “Never Fold.” The new track is tough, with Stacks talking about staying loyal to the crew and working hard to get your money up. The beat has some bounce to it, with some hazy synths while we get bars that come across as subtle flexes. The track is just one of a new project that is on the way in the coming months, and it sounds like PaperStacks has done his part to level up as an artist. Be on the lookout for the new project, and check out “Never Fold” here below:
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Isreal Perez – “Levels”

Hip hop artist Isreal Perez is out with a new album. The theme here is reaching higher and higher until you touch the sky. Progress is not linear, and Perez emphasizes that his upbringing and identity have made it even harder to overcome obstacles. Whether he’s showing up the haters with “IMMORTALKOMBAT” or confronting his fear of failure in “YOU LOSE!” or making it too far to stop in “Would You Like to Continue?”, Perez runs his course with fierce energy coupled with a confident attitude. Cedric Dale Hoard, Jon Keith, Seni, and Jay Sanon all make features as well. Stay tuned to hear more from Isreal Perez in the future.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Space Whaler – “I think My Computer is Haunted”

Ambient-experimental artist Space Whaler is back with his third record of the year. As the title of this one suggests, there’s a strong textural presence of being possessed and staying glued to an addictive means. Dense, distorted guitar soundscapes swallow us whole in a dreary immersion. Space Whaler brings tall, melancholy madness to life over a five-track movement.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tai Mistyque – “Addy”

R&B songstress Tai Mistyque dropped another single recently. She’s looking to hang out with someone and have something real with them, but she’s waiting for them to send that address. She’s over all the talk and isn’t trying to waste time. Filled with romantic tension, Tai Mistyque delivers a smooth number about a connection waiting to happen.
Theater & Dancebreakingandentering.net

Dylan Tauber Traverses The Galaxy on Sounds From Space 2

Dylan Tauber’s ambitions are readily transparent on the aptly titled Sounds From Space 2. There’s song titles referencing angels, the sun, heaven, earth, satellites, planets… well, you get the point. He’s on some intergalactic, extraterrestrial freebooting voyages to the great beyond of the outer reaches of the galaxy, in some instances, and he’s got the instrumentation to prove it.
Mental Healthbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Ace Parker – “Coupe”

Hip hop artist Ace Parker’s latest single is about trust issues and anxiety. He’s partying a lot to deal with his stress, and thinking about calling this girl, but they’re constantly miscommunicating. The song is a whirlwind of the feelings that entail wishing things were different, yet you just can’t seem to live those feelings alone. Hopefully Ace Parker’s got more to come soon – stay tuned.
Hip Hopbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle Featuring IshDARR – “Take It There”

Wave Chapelle and IshDARR have a history outside of hip hop, and the two recently teamed up for the latest installment of his Cream City pack. “Take It There” is a song that feels undeniably proud, with Wave embodying that tone in a strong, loud delivery. The feature from IshDARR is a return to the microphone, after a long period without releasing music. Both artists’ vocal tones compliment each other well, but the combination of the two makes this track feel like something truly special. The Cream City Pack is in full effect, and you can check out the latest with “Take It There” below:
Wisconsin Statebreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Yogie B & KEez – “Them Thayngs”

Prior to an appearance with Shle Berry at the Wisconsin State Fair on Saturday, Yogie B & Keez surprised their fans on Friday with a new single, “Them Thayngs.” The track is the duo’s first group release since 2019’s “Public Appearance” EP, and features many of the core elements that elevated their status within Milwaukee hip hop in the first place. Keez holds down the melodies on the hook, and both bring an expert flow to the table over some blissful production. With plenty of time away, “Them Thayngs” might be the first of a new wave of music from Yogie B & Keez, so check out the new track below:
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Reality Check Featuring Xander Kerry – “Contempt”

Reality Check’s “Contempt” was recently featured on the Milwaukee Style hardcore compilation, and now the band have the song out as a standalone single. The punishing track features Xander Kerry, with the band putting their all into the angsty three-minute record. The track calls out ignorance and the small-town way of thinking, and the band doesn’t pull their intensity when it comes to the opinions in the lyrics. It’s a heavy track, and just a sampling of what Reality Check offers as a band. Get angsty with “Contempt” below:
Tennisbreakingandentering.net

Kevin Holliday “Omni” Ep

Kevin Holliday’s new EP “Omni” is a pleasure to listen to start to finish. The six song project features his single “Tennis Courts” which was released earlier this year. The songs individually are fantastic, but listening to the project as a whole start to finish I appreciated the diversity in style. There’s a lot of unique sounds, and it really keeps the listener engaged through the entirety of the EP. The vocals sound great, and the project was completely self mixed and produced by Holliday, making it all the more impressive. It really just shows how talented this man is, and the depth of knowledge he has about himself as an artist really showed through. My favorite song from the project was “Regrets”. The guitar is super funky, and I like the messaging of the song, trying to live life with no regrets. “One day I’ll take. One Step up right in the grave. I’ll make the best of my days. Ain’t tryna live with regrets.” Do yourself a favor and give this EP a listen. You won’t regret it.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jamie Breiwick – “Hollywood”

It’s jazz artist Jamie Breiwick’s birthday today, and he’s prepared a new song for the world for it, out on B Side Recordings. Spanning over eight minutes long, this piece features feathery flute over a delicate drum beat, shrouded in curtains of synths. It’s a composition that invokes West Coast imagery, bringing multi-colored low-level clouds and palm trees to mind. Come cool down with this one – happy birthday Jamie!
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dead Ba$$ Featuring Wavy D & Leel Da Real – “Don’t Look (Remix)”

Producer Dead Ba$$ has a new remix out, and he taps Wavy D and Leel Da Real for “Don’t Look.” The track is full of flexes, to say the least, built around a hook that reads like a checklist of trap essentials. The beat leans on a carnival-feeling organ loop, but only gets heavier and trippier as it progresses. The deep sounding beat does well playing off of the higher pitched vocals, and while it may not be the heaviest of substance-filled tracks, it certainly has replay value. “Don’t Look” is for the ragers, and there’s no two ways about that. Get hyped for the remix by checking it out below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Aka.Bili Featuring C.g. Vinson – “ease”

Aka.Bili teamed up with C.G. Vinson for another new track, and the two fittingly skate on the beat for “Ease.” The production sounds like money, with the two emcees using their contrasting vocal stars to bring their swagger to the masses. The flows change up, adding extra variety to the song, and giving each artist a chance to shine. Whether they’re talking about getting to the money by any means necessary, or simply the level of extravagance in their lives, it’s a flex fest that feels convincing. The quality of work coming from Aka.Bili and associates this year has been strong, and you can check that out for yourself with “Ease” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Telethon – “Swim Out Past the Breakers”

Power pop/pop punk band Telethon finally have their new record out today; it’s their first record made entirely at their own Stillwave Studios. The band succeeds in making you want to jump around while also laughing your ass off. With clever yet eccentric lyrics themed around getting stuck in one pickle after another, Telethon remind us in a playful-yet-punchy way that stressors are only temporary and many of us act weird because of the persistent pressure that society puts on us. Sometimes we skip town, sometimes we have strange conversations with our boss at work. Telethon remind us with this album that we’re all not so different from each other.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: E.B. Albeit – “the Last One At The Party”

E.B. Albeit has a new pair of tracks out, packaged together as “The Last One At The Party.” The title track is a mellow tune, with a dub feel to it, capturing the feeling of the waning hours of the night as people seem to drop off from a party. It’s blissful and hazy, much like you’d expect the end of the night to be. “2 Steps” follows suit, living off of a subtle guitar line and lots of dub echoes. The two-pack plays like music you’d expect to hear in the distance down the hall, but it captures the feel of authentic dub reggae in the process. Check out “The Last One At The Party” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Frost Loco – “Mask & Da Glock”

There’s nothing exceptionally flashy about Frost Loco’s new “Mask & Da Glock” visual, and frankly, there doesn’t need to be. That’s because Loco handles business on the track, taking a Three 6 Mafia instrumental and flipping it his own way, telling a street story in the process. With bars that flirt with harmony, as well as the tale of catching some people around the way slipping, “Mask & Da Glock” isn’t the type of track that needs extravagance to do well. The visual from Raw Produkt Empire and Raw Vizion features Loco pouring up, gun at his ready, and telling you what time it is. Look for more from Frost Loco in the future, but you can check out the “Mask & Da Glock” video here below:
