AUDIO: Shadi – “Mansion In The Sky”
Shadi has a new project out, and she’s dreaming big on “Mansion In The Sky”. Full of soulful production and an effortless feeling flow, the project takes the best influence of hip hop’s golden era and gives it a facelift for 2021. Lyrically, Shadi is on point, crafting clever bars that bend and twist around each beat with her delivery. There’s a healthy dose of melody as well, filling in the gaps at just the right times. “Mansion In The Sky” should be a breakout for Shadi, and you can check out the project here below:breakingandentering.net
