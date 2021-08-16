Cancel
Stocks

Bitcoin Dominance Down As Market Hits $2 Trillion, Altcoins Are Taking Over

By admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin market dominance continues to decline as the markets make their way back up the charts. The top cryptocurrency has seen its market share consistently dropping as investors get interested in altcoins. Over the five years since it has been in operation, Ethereum now has a bit under half the market dominance of the digital asset. This has translated to altcoins like Ethereum rallying despite what direction the price of bitcoin is headed.

Cardano
