Red River of the South

worldatlas.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red River of the South, named “Rio Rojo” by the Spanish, is a principal river in the Southern United States and one of the several rivers that go by the same name. Other rivers by the same name include the Red River in India, the Red River of the North in the United States and Canada, and the Red River in Vietnam and China. The Red River of the South, once a tributary of the Mississippi River, is 2,190 km long. It rises in eastern New Mexico and empties into the Atchafalaya River, which empties its water into the Gulf of Mexico. However, it is linked to the Mississippi River via the Old River Control Structure. The Red River drains an area of approximately 169,890 square kilometers.

www.worldatlas.com

