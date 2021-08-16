Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka 'signs a new contract until 2025' after divisive midfielder's proposed move to Jose Mourinho's Roma failed to materialise

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with the club that is set to run until the summer of 2025.

As reported by Football.London, Xhaka will be remaining with Arsenal after a move to Roma failed to come to fruition.

Xhaka had reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma, but the Italian club were unable to meet Arsenal's demands with regards to a transfer fee.

The 28-year-old has since re-established himself in the Arsenal team and, in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, was given the captain's armband for the defeat to Brentford.

Xhaka had two years remaining on his previous contract, which was signed in 2018.

Signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, Xhaka's time at Arsenal has been characterised by inconsistency, although he has featured prominently under various managers, making 221 appearances in total.

At Euro 2020 Xhaka earned much praise for his performances for Switzerland, who reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Despite the arrival of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka will hope to feature regularly alongside Thomas Partey at the base of Arsenal's midfield once the Ghana international is back fit.