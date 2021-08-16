Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka 'signs a new contract until 2025' after divisive midfielder's proposed move to Jose Mourinho's Roma failed to materialise

By Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new contract with the club that is set to run until the summer of 2025.

As reported by Football.London, Xhaka will be remaining with Arsenal after a move to Roma failed to come to fruition.

Xhaka had reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma, but the Italian club were unable to meet Arsenal's demands with regards to a transfer fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8ZkM_0bTOYbUK00
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a contract extension with the club until 2025

The 28-year-old has since re-established himself in the Arsenal team and, in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, was given the captain's armband for the defeat to Brentford.

Xhaka had two years remaining on his previous contract, which was signed in 2018.

Signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, Xhaka's time at Arsenal has been characterised by inconsistency, although he has featured prominently under various managers, making 221 appearances in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBAsw_0bTOYbUK00
Xhaka had seemed set to join Roma but has re-established himself in Mikel Arteta's plans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8tAM_0bTOYbUK00
The Switzerland international had two years remaining on his previous contract with the club

At Euro 2020 Xhaka earned much praise for his performances for Switzerland, who reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Despite the arrival of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka will hope to feature regularly alongside Thomas Partey at the base of Arsenal's midfield once the Ghana international is back fit.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Football#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Related
Premier League90min.com

Jose Mourinho Sent Off During Roma's Pre-Season Friendly Loss to Betis

Jose Mourinho was sent off during Roma's pre-season friendly defeat to Real Betis on Saturday as his side were reduced to eight men. Mourinho was unhappy that Alex Moreno's goal was allowed to stand and was dismissed along with midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini after rushing on to the field to voice his frustration at the referee.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Premier League midfielder urged to snub Arsenal move

Yves Bissouma has been urged to ignore Arsenal’s advances and stay at Brighton for another season. The Malian has been on the books of the Seagulls since 2018 and has developed into one of the finest midfielders in England over the last year. Arsenal has watched him closely and like...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jose Mourinho’s Roma prepares 32m euros offer for Arsenal target

Tammy Abraham is heading out of Chelsea as the Blues close in on signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. The Englishman has struggled to play under Thomas Tuchel, but Mikel Arteta likes him. The Spanish manager has watched as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled to score goals since the start of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Granit Xhaka looked on the verge of leaving Arsenal but the midfielder could have a key part to play

Not for the first time, it appears that Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career will receive a resurgence when it seemed inevitable that he would leave the club. Xhaka has been the subject of interest from Roma throughout the transfer window and looked on the verge of securing a move to the Serie A side at one stage, but, after the deal failed to materialise, the 28-year-old will be remaining with the Gunners.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Previewing Roma’s Midfield: Best And Worst Case Scenarios

There are plenty of reasons to critique last season’s Giallorossi squad; the defense lacked cohesiveness, the offense lacked consistent goals from anyone not named Borja Mayoral, and the lack of confidence between the posts doomed many a match. One area that shouldn’t be critiqued too much, though, was Roma’s midfield. It was always obvious that there was quality in Roma’s midfield last season, and although injuries to that midfield certainly played a key role in Roma’s fall out of the Champions League and Europa League spots, that speaks more to overarching issues at Trigoria than anything else.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma have £34M bid accepted for Chelsea star

Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma have had a bid accepted for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, according to Sky Sports. Abraham perhaps doesn’t get the respect he deserves at Stamford Bridge, having topped Chelsea’s goalscoring charts for two seasons in a row. Thomas Tuchel discovered pretty quickly that the Englishman was not...
Premier League90min.com

Jose Mourinho sent off as 8-man Roma fall to Real Betis

Jose Mourinho was shown a red card as his Roma side lost 5-2 to Real Betis in the unfriendliest pre-season friendly you're ever likely to see. The two teams were tied at 2-2 when, shortly before the hour mark, a deflected cross found its way to Betis' Alex Moreno, who missed the ball when attempting a diving header at an open goal and ended up squirming the ball over the line with a bizarre combination of body parts.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea 'accept Roma's £34m bid for Tammy Abraham but insert a buy-back clause for the striker' as Jose Mourinho looks to beat Arsenal to the signature of the Stamford Bridge attacker

Chelsea have reportedly accepted Roma's offer of £34million for Tammy Abraham and have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal. As reported by goal, Abraham has spoken to Roma manager Jose Mourinho but has yet to agree personal terms with the Italian club. Arsenal have also been heavily linked with...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal position preview: midfield

The position preview series continues today with the Arsenal midfielders (as listed on the club website) for the 2021-22 Premier League season. We’ve already covered the goalkeepers and the defenders. It was a tumultuous summer for midfielders in North London. There are several moving parts that still may or may not be moving. To recap:
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brentford midfielder Norgaard: Shut down Xhaka and you beat Arsenal

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard admits they targeted Granit Xhaka for their shock win against Arsenal. Norgaard admitted their plan to put pressure on Arsenal ace Xhaka worked a treat. Norgaard said: “If you look at our midfield, it is not the most offensive so it was already quite defensive and...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Sunderland’s potential promotion rivals eye £750k deal and target Arsenal midfielder - Portsmouth and Ipswich Town talk

The Black Cats made it three wins out of three so far this campaign following 2-1 wins over Wigan Athletic in the league and Port Vale in the Carabao Cup. Lee Johnson has added five first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin and Fred Alves arriving at the Stadium of Light.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Lazio move for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira

Lazio are moving for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. Torreira is available from the Gunners after spending last season on-loan with Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old spent most of his career in Italy with Pescara and Sampdoria before moving to Arsenal for €29m in 2018. Gazzetta dello Sport says Lazio aim to...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal fans react as Granit Xhaka agrees new long-term deal

Some Arsenal fans have produced a mixed reaction on Twitter with news emerging that Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract. The Swiss was widely fancied to leave the Gunners earlier this summer after agreeing personal terms with Serie A club Roma. However, the Giallorossi could not meet the...
Premier League90min.com

Jose Mourinho praises Tammy Abraham's ambition to join Roma

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has praised Tammy Abraham for showing ‘ambition’ in joining the club from Chelsea and described the €40m transfer as a ‘real coup’. Abraham scored 30 goals across all competitions in two seasons as Chelsea’s number nine, despite only starting 51 games during that time and losing his place almost completely after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in charge at Stamford Bridge in January.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham completes £34m move to Roma as Jose Mourinho swoops for Chelsea striker... but Marina Granovskaia says 'he can come back as one of our own' after securing a £68m buy-back clause

Tammy Abraham has completed his £34million move to Roma after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Italian club and taking their No 9 shirt. Abraham arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday to complete his medical, where he will now play under former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Comments / 0

Community Policy