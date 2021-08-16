Food stamps to increase by $36 per person in October – do you qualify?

FOOD stamps are to get a permanent boost from October, giving 42million struggling Americans more cash to buy groceries.

The food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will rise by more than 25%.

It means the average monthly per person benefit will rise from $121 to $157 - a boost of $36, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed to AP News.

The increase, part of a review of the Thrifty Food Plan, will come into effect after a temporary Covid hike of $27 a month ends on September 30.

The new support will be available to all households claiming food stamps, which amounts 42million people.

The aid, approved by President Joe Biden, will reportedly be formally announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today.

The increase is part of a Biden administration effort to strengthen the US' social safety net, which also includes boosted child tax credits.

Activists claimed the pre-pandemic level of food stamp support wasn't enough, forcing many to choose cheaper, less nutritious options or go hungry as funds ran out.

Around 75% of food stamp recipients use all of their benefits well within the first two weeks of receiving them, according to statistics.

The Sun has contacted the Department for Agriculture for comment.

Do you qualify for food stamps?

Eligibility criteria varies by states, but it's generally limited to people with gross incomes up to 130% of the federal poverty line.

This currently starts at $12,880 for a single-person household and increases depending on the family size.

For example, the poverty threshold for a four-person household is $26,500.

There are also other requirements that states can set, such as how much you have in your bank account.

In Michigan, for example, you must have a bank balance (savings and checking combined) under $2,001.

Alternatively, if you live with someone aged 60 or over or a person with a disability, you can have a bank balance of $3,251.

How much you can get also depends on your family size, with SNAP households expected to spend about 30% of their own cash on food.

You need to apply in the state where you live, which may be with your human services or social services center.

Find your local SNAP program and social services agency.

More households could also be due food stamps in future to help them eat healthily under proposals.