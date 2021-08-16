Cancel
Uber Eats Drops Jay Cutler From Ad Campaign Over Social Media COVID-19 Posts

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has dropped former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler from an advertising campaign for Uber Eats following the athlete’s social media postings on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and the use of face masks in schools. What Happened: Cutler briefly left Instagram in late July after...

NFLPopculture

Jay Cutler Lashes out After Instagram Flags His Anti-Mask Post

Jay Cutler has a big problem with Instagram. The former NFL quarterback went to his Instagram Story to lash out at the social media platform for flagging a video he posted with misleading information about the coronavirus pandemic. The title of the video is "More COVID facts the CDC & Biden Administration doesn't want you to hear," and Instagram flagged the post for "Missing Context," saying that "Independent fact-checkers say information in this could mislead people."
NFLFox News

Jay Cutler dropped from Uber promo over his stance against masking children

Jay Cutler retired from the NFL to embrace a new position: man of the people. The unapologetic, former quarterback — lauded for his strong arm and remarkable dude energy — announced that he has been pulled from an Uber-NFL promotional campaign after voicing his opinions on school boards’ strict mask mandates on children.
NFLPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Jay Cutler Will No Longer Appear In Uber Eats Ads

Former NFL quarterback and reality star, Jay Cutler, has seemingly had a messy split with Uber Eats over comments he's made about wearing masks during the pandemic. Cutler is primarily known for playing for the Chicago Bears and his high-profile romance with "Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari. The pair even starred on a show together called "Very Cavallari" that documented their personal life, as well as her jewelry company. The couple have since called it quits and pulled the plug on their series, which left the football star open to taking on new opportunities.
NFLUS Magazine

Jay Cutler Claims He ‘Lost a Commercial’ With Uber Eats Over Conflicting COVID-19 Views

Foul on the play. Jay Cutler sparked controversy on social media after claiming that Uber Eats dropped him from an ad opportunity. “Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL,” the retired athlete, 38, tweeted on Friday, August 13. “Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend.”
NFLwmleader.com

Jay Cutler dropped by Uber Eats for anti-mask views

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has been dropped from an Uber Eats ad campaign over his stance against mask mandates in schools. Cutler, best known for his eight seasons with the Chicago Bears and for his failed marriage to reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, said the food delivery service pulled out of the deal because its “views aren’t aligned” with Cutler’s recent statements.
NFLPosted by
E! News

Jay Cutler Says He Was Dropped By Uber Eats Over Stance on School Mask Mandate

Watch: Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Divorcing After 10 Years Together. A commercial with Jay Cutler? Uber Eats changed the channel. On Aug. 13, the retired quarterback took to Twitter to reveal his upcoming commercial with the food delivery platform was no more. "Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL," he tweeted. "Was going to film in LA."
NFLkshb.com

Uber cuts ties with former NFL QB Jay Cutler over stance on masks

Jay Cutler will not be appearing in an Uber Eats commercial. The former Chicago Bears quarterback said on Twitter that Uber Eats let him know that his views didn't align with the company's. Cutler has not been shy about his position about mask mandates in schools. He recently retweeted and...
TravelNature.com

Effects of a large-scale social media advertising campaign on holiday travel and COVID-19 infections: a cluster randomized controlled trial

During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic, many health professionals used social media to promote preventative health behaviors. We conducted a randomized controlled trial of the effect of a Facebook advertising campaign consisting of short videos recorded by doctors and nurses to encourage users to stay at home for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays (NCT04644328 and AEARCTR-0006821). We randomly assigned counties to high intensity (n = 410 (386) at Thanksgiving (Christmas)) or low intensity (n = 410 (381)). The intervention was delivered to a large fraction of Facebook subscribers in 75% and 25% of randomly assigned zip codes in high- and low-intensity counties, respectively. In total, 6,998 (6,716) zip codes were included, and 11,954,109 (23,302,290) users were reached at Thanksgiving (Christmas). The first two primary outcomes were holiday travel and fraction leaving home, both measured using mobile phone location data of Facebook users. Average distance traveled in high-intensity counties decreased by −0.993 percentage points (95% confidence interval (CI): –1.616, −0.371; P = 0.002) for the 3 days before each holiday compared to low-intensity counties. The fraction of people who left home on the holiday was not significantly affected (adjusted difference: 0.030; 95% CI: −0.361, 0.420; P = 0.881). The third primary outcome was COVID-19 infections recorded at the zip code level in the 2-week period starting 5 days after the holiday. Infections declined by 3.5% (adjusted 95% CI: −6.2%, −0.7%; P = 0.013) in intervention compared to control zip codes. Social media messages recorded by health professionals before the winter holidays in the United States led to a significant reduction in holiday travel and subsequent COVID-19 infections.
NFLKRON4

Ex-NFL quarterback loses Uber Eats deal over anti-mask views

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler said he lost his deal with Uber Eats over his stance on mask mandates in schools. Jay Cutler, who played in the league for 12 years, primarily with the Chicago Bears, said he lost a commercial with Uber Eats because they’re “views aren’t aligned”.
NFLWashington Examiner

Uber Eats was wrong to cut ties with Jay Cutler over his mask opinion

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler doesn’t think that children should have to wear masks in school, and this opinion just cost him. Cutler recently tweeted that he lost an opportunity to shoot a commercial with Uber Eats because his values are not in line with the company's. Cutler wants...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

