The Steelers have four quarterbacks they like and only three spots on the roster. Here’s how Pittsburgh could play out the perfect scenario in 2021. Steelers fans seem to have an array of opinions when it comes to the depth at the quarterback position. Some tend to believe that Mason Rudolph is Pittsburgh’s most reliable option after Ben Roethlisberger, while others think Dwayne Haskins should leapfrog Rudolph as the number two passer on the team.