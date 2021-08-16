Cancel
Jake Paul explains why he thinks Floyd Mayweather wants "to put an end" to him

By Donagh Corby
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Jake Paul has branded Floyd Mayweather "greedy" for wanting to put a stop to his professional boxing career.

Mayweather and Paul came to blows earlier this year at a press conference for his brother Logan's exhibition boxing match with the 50-0 legend after a verbal altercation went too far.

Paul grabbed at Mayweather's hat while the pair were arguing, which caused the usually calm and collected boxing star to attack the YouTuber along with a number of his security guards.

And speaking with TMZ Sports ahead of his upcoming fourth pro bout with Tyron Woodley later this month, Paul has said that he thinks Mayweather doesn't want him and his brother in the sport because they are becoming more popular than her.

"For sure, you know. I think he sees what I’m doing in this sport, and he wants to put an end to it.

"He’s a very greedy guy, he doesn’t want anyone to be more popular or more acclaimed than him and so, I think he wants to see me lose.

"He wants to see this whole train get stopped.”

Jake Paul confronted Floyd Mayweather back in May ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Mayweather has taken proactive steps to help put a stop to Paul's rise, initially banning him from sitting ringside at his exhibition bout with his brother Logan - a decision which was later reversed.

And in the build-up to his fight with Woodley, Mayweather has been photographed helping the former UFC welterweight champion train for the fight in Florida.

The legendary fighters stepped into the ring to train together, after Mayweather had made a public offer to help in the build-up to his own Paul brother fight.

And reportedly Mayweather saw a lot of positives in the training performance of the former MMA star, with Woodley saying his pressure game will transition well from his sport to boxing.

"He told me certain aspects he was very impressed with," Woodley told reporters at a press conference for his fight with Paul last month.

"I can't tell you right now what that aspect was because I'm going to be utilising, but he said, 'wow his game in this area is crazy, man' and I understand why.

"I put a lot of mental pressure on people and you can tell when I'm looking for you and pushing you and hunting you down which is going to transition well from MMA to boxing."

Speaking with media ahead of his fight with the elder Paul brother, Mayweather expressed interest in getting into camp with the former champion.

"Give me Tyron Woodley," Mayweather told reporters. "I'm going to get in camp and I'm going to train him for this fight, I want him to come to Las Vegas and work with us."

Woodley is an underdog going into the fight, despite his status as a former UFC champion, given his lack of boxing experience.

This will be his professional debut, while Paul has fought at this level three times before, beating YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA champion Ben Askren in his three bouts.

Woodley was a respected striker in his MMA career, but lost his last four on the bounce to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque.

