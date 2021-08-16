Cancel
New Zealand looks to reopen borders with quarantine-free travel in 2022

Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

New Zealand is looking to reopen its borders in 2022 including quarantine-free travel.

The country's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, announced the news this month, as she unveiled the steps in reopening New Zealand to international travellers.

New Zealand's borders first closed to non citizens and residents in March 2020, and have remained closed with a small number of exemptions such as parents of a dependent child who is a New Zealand citizen, or those with "significant humanitarian reasons".

Earlier this year, the country opened up for quarantine-free travel in a 'bubble' with Australia and the Cook Islands.

Jacinda Ardern revealed that the country is currently looking to step up its vaccination programme for the remainder of 2021, with the aim to begin reopening borders in 2022.

This will include placing countries in low, medium and high risk categories, which will determine rules for travellers.

Do you think New Zealand is right to keep its borders closed until next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

For example, those arriving from 'low' risk countries will allow fully vaccinated visitors to be exempt from quarantine, 'medium' risk countries will see self-isolation in place with potential exemptions for those who are double jabbed, while 'high' risk countries will require quarantine regardless of your vaccination status.

The New Zealand prime minister said in a statement that the government would run a 'self-isolation pilot' between October and December in preparation for the 'medium' risk requirements.

Currently New Zealand is on the UK's green lists, meaning that anyone returning to the UK won't be required to self-isolate, although they will need to take PCR tests on day two of being back in the UK.

You can find out more in the Foreign Office's New Zealand travel advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JiTCJ_0bTOVOxW00
The country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set out the plans earlier this month ( Image: Getty Images)

New Zealand isn't the only country to be looking to keep its borders closed until next year. Australia is also unlikely to welcome back tourists until mid-2022 - despite also being on the UK's green lists for Brits.

Meanwhile some destinations are taking a phased approach for the return of tourists. For example in Thailand, back in July popular holiday spot Phuket reopened to vaccinated tourists, with plans to potentially reopen the whole country in October to those who are double jabbed.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) confirmed that double jabbed travellers can head to the island without needing to quarantine as part of the 'Phuket Sandbox' project. Non-vaccinated travellers will still be required to quarantine for 14 nights in a quarantine hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWeBp_0bTOVOxW00
Thailand has begun a phased reopening to tourists ( Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There will be other requirements in place for visitors too before they travel such as obtaining a Certificate of Entry, pre-booking accommodation, having travel insurance with Covid-19 cover, and being able to show proof of a full Covid vaccination, as well as presenting a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Currently, Thailand is on the amber list meaning you'll need to self-isolate when returning to the UK - although fully vaccinated Brits are exempt from this self-isolation.

If you are thinking of planning a trip abroad, we've put together a guide to where Brits can go on holiday, including destinations open to both unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers.

Sign up to the Mirror's travel newsletter for a weekly dose of travel news, updates and deals direct to your inbox.

