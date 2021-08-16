Cancel
Conor McGregor explains plan to fight Kamaru Usman for UFC welterweight title

By Harry Davies
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
Conor McGregor is confident he would "spark" Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title if the two were to meet in the octagon.

McGregor recently hosted a Q&A session on Twitter in which he answered questions from fans. One user asked McGregor about his wins across three weight classes, which sparked the Irishman's hopes of eventually fighting Usman.

The user wrote: "What’s it like to spark people unconscious in three different weight divisions?"

And McGregor replied: "Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too. That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds)

"Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5) And then another KO in a ufc title fight.

"3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records. It’s right there!"

McGregor wants to become a three weight UFC champion ( Image: Getty Images)

The current 170-pound champion Usman is scheduled to defend his title against Colby Covington at UFC 268 on November 6.

Usman won the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley back in March 2019. He has since defended it against Covington, Gilbert Burns and twice against Jorge Masvidal.

McGregor has fought three times at 170-pounds during his UFC career. He was handed his first UFC loss by Nate Diaz when they met in a welterweight fight at UFC 196 five years ago.

The two weight UFC champion would later avenge his loss to Diaz at UFC 202, winning by majority decision. McGregor didn't fight at 170-pounds again until knocking out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds last January.

How would McGregor do in a fight against Usman? Comment below

During his Q&A, McGregor also took a shot at former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

It came in response to Bisping stating that former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, who has recently clashed with McGregor, would tear him "limb from limb" in a fight.

"Bisping is a nobody on Sirius xm," McGregor wrote.

"Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by [Kelvin] Gastelum's left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull the [Gastelum] fight. I knew it was coming."

McGregor then mocked Bisping's decision to fight which resulted in his own financial gain, writing: "But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say “yoink” every time it hit the account."

Since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier in which he broke his tibia, McGregor has engaged in several spats on social media. His tweets, which are mostly deleted shortly after, have been directed at those such as Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Poirier.

Following his recent leg break, UFC president Dana White doesn't expect McGregor to return to the octagon until the summer of next year.

