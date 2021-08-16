Cancel
The New York Times

Biden Returning to White House to Address Afghan Crisis

By Michael D. Shear
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David and deliver remarks on Monday afternoon about the situation in Afghanistan as pressure mounted on him to publicly address the chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport after the collapse of the Afghanistan government to the Taliban.

Biden’s decision to fully withdraw U.S. troops from in Afghanistan after a 20-year conflict led over the weekend to frantic scenes in the capital city as the Taliban seized control and the administration scrambled to evacuate embassy officials, their families and Afghans who feared the new regime.

Administration officials said the president will speak about Afghanistan at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The administration said Biden had been briefed on the security situation at the airport and the evacuation effort, including by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley.

White House officials had declined to say earlier Monday when the president might deliver a speech or hold a news conference. Over the weekend, Biden chose to remain at the presidential retreat at Camp David while the situation in Afghanistan worsened rather than return to the White House.

In addition to several written statements, the White House released a photo of Biden, sitting alone at a conference room table at Camp David, as he conducted a virtual meeting with his foreign policy advisers on a large television monitor.

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump administration had been in charge,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday morning. “Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him, if they can find him.”

White House officials have noted that Trump also sought a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, setting an even earlier deadline of May 2021 for their departure.

Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, said on NBC’s “Today” program on Monday morning that the administration was in the process of executing a “successful drawdown of our embassy” even as he acknowledged that “the speed with which cities fell was much greater than anyone anticipated, including the Afghans.”

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

In July, in response to questions from reporters, Biden said he thought the fall of the Afghan government was not inevitable because the country’s army was 300,000 strong and as well equipped as any in the world.

On Sunday, the national Republican Party posted a link of Biden’s response on Twitter, adding: “This was just 38 days ago.”

So far, Biden had left it to Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other aides to try to explain how the president’s prediction proved so wrong.

Biden had been scheduled to remain on vacation through the week, including heading to Wilmington, Delaware, for several days. Previous presidents have chosen to cut vacations short to be seen as dealing with developing crises at the White House.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House in Washington on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, addresses the crisis in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Afghan government to the Taliban. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)

