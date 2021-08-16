Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

'Stunned' Big Issue seller fulfils dream of passing his GCSEs at the age of 58

By Emily Sleight
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Clive Rowe, a big issue seller in Plymouth, has accomplished his lifelong dream of passing his maths and English GCSEs.

The well-known face in the port city was proud as punch to pass both his English and maths GCSEs with a grade 5, which is considered a ‘strong pass.’

Speaking to the ITV, Clive said: “I've achieved something I couldn't do at school, I couldn't do as a young person and now at the age of 58, I have succeeded in getting two GCSEs and I'm absolutely over the moon, stunned, and I just feel really clever at the moment.

"I'm quite stunned at that actually. It's the culmination of a great deal of hard work and study and it means I'm one of those people who have made it in life.”

He gained support via Twitter from famous names like footballer Marcus Rashford, who praised Clive for his achievement.

Clive now plans to study an access course in creative arts at university after taking a ‘gap year’ with his 11-year-old dog.

He says he couldn’t have done it without Plymouth City College or his Big Issue buyers that had faith in him, and he also thanked his manager Sue Owens who “really helped and inspired him.”

Don't rely on your maths brain when you could have an expert's FREE for 7 days

Affiliate Maths-Whizz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LxPXw_0bTOTRQt00

Maths-Whizz is a super clever virtual maths tutor which delivers interactive games, lessons and exercises for five to 13 year olds.

To see how good it is at transforming home learning for parents, we've negotiated an exclusive 20% off price to make it £15.99 for the first month.

See if you like it first and sign up to a 7-day no-obligation free trial by clicking here. If you want to sign up for a month at a time or even a year, you can do that here but don't forget to use the promo code 'MATHS20'.

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it.

When working to pass his GCSEs, Clive was “excited and a little bit nervous”, but was over the moon with his results.

He wants to encourage other people who are nervous for studying their exams to believe in themselves: "You can do it, it's just one little step at a time.

"You know sometimes I do three steps and fall back two steps, but slowly - keep the dream in your mind and say, 'right in two years time I'll be over that mountain' - and you will get there.

"If I can do it, anybody can do it. Just concentrate, decide that you want to do it and go for it."

You may be able to find Clive outside the Theatre Royal in Plymouth where he often sells his magazine, so be sure to give him a pat on the back for his achievements.

One Twitter user replied to The Big Issue on Twitter saying: “What an amazing achievement, well done Clive, I always struggled with maths and didn’t do GCSE until I had to before I started teacher training.

"It’s one of those achievements I am most proud of, just like you must feel about yours.”

Another said: “Very well done Clive! That’s the best news I’ve seen today.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Rowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Issue#Creative Arts#Tutor#Footballer#Uk#Itv#Plymouth City College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Related
EducationBBC

GCSEs 2021: The big divides becoming even wider

When the storm of the pandemic finally subsides, what long-term damage will it leave behind?. After this week's GCSE and A-level results, there is a warning the legacy for education will be an even wider social divide. Those ahead before the pandemic are even further ahead now - and those...
CelebritiesBlack Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve into the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Meghan Markle ‘wears the pants’ in the house, Prince Harry is ‘not an alpha male’ royal watcher claims

Prince Harry is losing his “alpha male” status and it appears that Meghan Markle is “wearing the pants” in their relationship, a royal watcher has claimed. Journalist Danny Kelly’s comments mocking Prince Harry were prompted by Meghan Markle’s recent birthday video in which Harry appeared in the background. The video shows Harry juggling balls in the garden and waving through the window while Meghan announced her new 40×40 initiative.
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

All you need to know about Jane McDonald: career, love life and more

If you enjoy watching Jane McDonald sail the seas on her popular Channel 5 programme, Cruising With Jane McDonald, then you're in luck!. The presenter and singer is back for a special 'best bits' episode this weekend. The one-off programme will document hilarious moments from the past four years, including outtakes and eye-opening moments.
Visual ArtBBC

William Arkle: Son opens gallery to display father's work

The family of a painter whose work has been admired by Prince Charles and artist Tracy Emin has opened an art gallery to showcase his work. Bristol artist William Arkle unexpectedly passed away after suffering a heart attack in 2018. His son Nick Arkle and his wife Tara have since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy