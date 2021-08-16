Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool set to follow up Ben Davies deal by allowing another player to leave for EFL loan

By Ricky Charlesworth
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lkk4N_0bTOT1oU00

Ben Davies' season-long loan move from Liverpool to Sheffield United is set to be completed this week.

The defender has yet to make an appearance for the Reds since arriving earlier this year. Now, with his chances of an outing appearing to be even more remote, Davies is set to tie up a switch to the Championship.

And it seems he will be joined in the second tier by a fellow Liverpool player.

Youngster Leighton Clarkson is set to sign for Blackburn Rovers, according to the Athletic . Clarkson, 19, will also move on a season-long arrangement to aid his development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3OES_0bTOT1oU00
Clarkson has made six appearances for Liverpool so far

Clarkson, a midfielder, has made six appearances in a variety of cup competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side. His most notable outing was when he played the full 90 minutes of last season's Champions League 1-1 group stage draw away at Midtjylland.

He was involved with Liverpool's pre-season schedule, and even earned warm words off his manager last week.

Klopp said of the youngster: "He is not the tallest, but he has a big heart and played super football, so when he plays as a No.6 he can win challenges."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKesM_0bTOT1oU00
Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by Leighton Clarkson

As for Davies, his impending move to Bramall Lane raises more questions over his long-term future.

Signed on a "long-term" deal, the 26-year-old hasn't played a competitive game since featuring for former side Preston North End last January.

As part of the agreement for him to move to Sheffield United, it is understood that Slavisa Jokanovic's side will pay a loan fee in excess of £1million.

And they will also have to hand over a promotion bonus if they return to the Premier League this term.

However, there is no option to buy Davies upon the completion of the loan as the Reds look to keep their options open regarding the future of the centre-back.

Sign up to the Mirror Football email here for the latest news and transfer gossip

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leighton Clarkson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Efl#Reds#Uk#The Premier League#Mirror Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Liverpool ‘line up £34m move for Jeremy Doku’ as Roma ‘agree £34m deal for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham’

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to begin new contract talks with Manchester City. According to The Sun, the 26-year-old winger has put a team together to help work through his options, which include potential moves to Arsenal or Tottenham. Sterling still has two years left on his deal with City, and is believed to feature in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans for the club.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Xherdan Shaqiri expected to leave Liverpool

Liverpool attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. The Mirror journalist David Lynch claimed last week that French club Lyon are planning to sign the Switzerland international this summer, and they have made an approach to sign him. #LFC have received...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool defender Ben Davies step away from Sheffield Utd

Liverpool defender Ben Davies is a step away from signing for Sheffield United. Sky Sports says Davies is closing in on a loan move to Sheffield United. The Reds signed Davies in January in the wake of a horrific run of defensive injuries. However, he has failed to make a...
Liverpool, TXgoal.com

Liverpool agree terms for Davies to join Sheffield United on loan

The versatile 26-year-old defender is set to depart Anfield for the Championship outfit for a year. Liverpool have agreed a loan deal with Sheffield United for Ben Davies, with the transfer set to be made official within the next 24 hours, Goal can confirm. Davies arrived at Anfield in January...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jordan Henderson 'set to sign a new three-year deal with Liverpool'

Henderson has entered the final two years of his contract and was frustrated at the beginning of the summer when talks about extending his stay petered out. But after successful talks with Liverpool's higher-ups, Henderson is expected to put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the option to extend it by another year based on how many appearances he makes, according to The Athletic.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson to join Blackburn on loan

The teenager, who made his first-team debut for the Reds last December, will spend the 2021-22 campaign at Ewood Park. Liverpool starlet Leighton Clarkson is set to join Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan, Goal can confirm. The 19-year-old trained with Rovers on Monday morning ahead of his official unveiling,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool history-maker Woodburn wanted by Hearts on loan

The Wales international became the Reds' youngest ever goalscorer in 2016, but is set to leave the club this summer in search of regular football. Hearts are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn on loan, Goal can reveal. The 21-year-old remains the youngest goalscorer in Reds’ history, but he...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Hearts Interested In Ben Woodburn Loan

It is easy to be forgiven if you have forgotten some of Liverpool's squad members who are beginning to re-emerge this summer. One such player is Welsh midfielder Ben Woodburn. The 21 year-old who returned from a loan spell with Blackpool, has featured for Liverpool in pre season and had a place on the bench for the Reds opening Premier League game against Norwich.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool send out centre back Ben Davies on a season-long loan to Sheffield United after he made no appearances for the first team... six months on from being drafted in to solve Reds' defensive injury crisis

Ben Davies is sliding back to the Championship with Sheffield United for the 2021-22 season, joining the Blades on-loan six months after his Liverpool transfer. The centre-back was brought in for £2m to provide cover after long-term injuries to Virgil van DIjk and Joe Gomez sparked a defensive crisis for the Reds.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Chelsea to unleash Lukaku on underachieving Arsenal

London (AFP) – Arsenal’s miserable start to the Premier League season could get even worse as Chelsea unleash record signing Romelu Lukaku for his debut on Sunday, while Liverpool and Manchester United look to build on a promising start to their title challenge. Lukaku has returned to Stamford Bridge, seven...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Arsenal complete signing of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on a long-term contract from Sheffield United. The 23-year-old was part of England’s Euro 2020 squad and has represented his country at all levels from under-18 to under-21. “The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes, at which point Aaron will be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy