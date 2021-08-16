Cancel
David Pastrnak breaks a Czech record that was held by Jaromir Jagr

By Scott Mc Laughlin
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak has broken a record held by Jaromir Jagr, winning the Czech Player of the Year award for a fifth straight year.

