Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Gordon Brown blasts West's 'shocking neo-colonial' buy-up of Covid vaccines

By ( Image: PA)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Former prime minister Gordon Brown is urging world leaders to convene an emergency summit to tackle the "scandal" over a lack of global coronavirus vaccines.

He called on US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and this year's chair of the G20, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, to take action in advance of the September United Nations General Assembly amid rising numbers of deaths among Africans.

According to Mr Brown , Africa, which has only fully vaccinated 1.9% of its population, has been forced to export millions of lifesaving Covid vaccines to Europe, which has fully vaccinated more than 50%.

He said this is "shocking, unfair and bordering on the neo-colonial", at the very moment Africa is facing its deadliest surge in infections.

The hold-up in African vaccinations means that 90% of African countries will miss their September target of vaccinating 10% of their citizens, Mr Brown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSzNW_0bTOSaFV00
A South African woman sits in her car as she receives her first dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

The summit must address vaccine exports and the under-financing of the international Covax facility designed to send two billion vaccines to poor countries this year, he urged.

Mr Brown said his research reveals that over the next two months around 10 million single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines produced at the Aspen factory in South Africa will be exported to the European Union.

He said: "Countries must end the inequitable arrangements that are preventing sufficient vaccines from getting to low-income countries, and those with excess supply must end their stranglehold on the available vaccines and not only release them to Africa and other low-income countries but help with finance and logistics support

"Only intervention at the highest level by Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and the current chair of the G20, Mario Draghi, at a global vaccine summit in the next month can end this vaccine inequality that shames the world.

"The biggest threat we all face comes from Covid spreading and mutating uninhibited in poor unvaccinated countries.

"We must keep reminding ourselves of the reason for ensuring the mass vaccination of the entire world: no-one is safe anywhere until everyone is safe everywhere, and everyone will live in fear until no-one lives in fear."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Neo#G20#Italian#Africans#Covax#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldTelegraph

Sack Dominic Raab for delegating Afghanistan calls, Boris Johnson urged

Boris Johnson should consider sacking Dominic Raab for delegating a key phone call about the rescue of Afghan translators from the Taliban while he was on holiday, Labour has said. The Foreign Secretary reportedly asked Zac Goldsmith, a junior minister, to call the Afghan foreign minister about an airlift of...
WorldLife Style Extra

UK PM insists he has confidence in foreign secretary over Afghanistan

(Alliance News) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he has full confidence in Dominic Raab after the foreign secretary was criticised for his handling of the Afghanistan crisis. The prime minister was challenged over Raab's decision to delegate a call to a junior minister about repatriating Afghan interpreters.
WorldThe Independent

Tory MP reacts in disbelief to Boris Johnson's Afghanistan statement

Two Conservative MPs appeared to react in disbelief when Boris Johnson suggested the UK government “foresaw” the situation in Afghanistan unfolding. Listening to the prime minister speak during Wednesday’s debate in the House of Commons, Mark Harper turned to a colleague in shock before the pair leaned forward to make sure they were hearing him correctly.
PoliticsTelegraph

The SNP-Green deal will do little to further the interests of Scotland

Coalitions are generally considered anathema to Britain’s adversarial political system, in that they are seen principally to serve the interests of politicians rather than those of the electorate. That view was levelled at the pre-war National Governments after 1931, as well as the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition formed in 2010 under David Cameron and Nick Clegg.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson says UK would work with Taliban if ‘necessary’ as Afghanistan evacuation continues

Boris Johnson has said he would work with the Taliban insurgency if necessary to “find a solution” for Afghanistan, as the government navigates “formidable” challenges in evacuating people from Kabul.The prime minister also sought to defend Dominic Raab, the under-fire foreign secretary who has faced a litany of questions over his handling of the crisis, insisting he “absolutely” had confidence in the cabinet minister.Following a fourth emergency session of Cobra, Mr Johnson said he wanted to assure people that “political and diplomatic efforts to find a solution for Afghanistan” will continue, including “working with the Taliban, of course, if...
Public HealthThe Conversation

Like their forebears fighting colonialism, today’s Indonesian physicians call for unity against COVID-19

As Indonesia failed to contain COVID-19 and is now one of the pandemic’s epicentres, it’s taking a huge toll on Indonesia’s medical profession. Over 600 physicians have died. More than 500 nurses, 300 midwives and dozens of pharmacists, dentists and laboratory workers have died. Health workers work very long hours while being sleep-deprived and exhausted.
PoliticsThe Independent

What risks will a reshuffle involve for Boris Johnson?

As Dominic Raab faces questions over his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan and his failure to make a crucial call on holiday to help interpreters attempting to flee the country, speculation has inevitably brought up suggestions of a long-rumoured cabinet reshuffle. While Boris Johnson sought to defend his foreign...
WorldShropshire Star

Raab being made a scapegoat for handling of Afghanistan, says former minister

Conservative MP David Davis said it was “nonsense” that Mr Raab should consider his position. A senior Conservative MP has said Dominic Raab is being made a “scapegoat” over the handling of the Afghanistan crisis as pressure grows from opposition parties for the Foreign Secretary to resign. Former Cabinet minister...

Comments / 0

Community Policy