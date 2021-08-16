Cancel
Athens County, OH

Local, national legislators for Athens County react to Afghanistan crisis

By Cole Behrens Messenger Assistant Editor
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

Local legislators reacted Monday to the deepening crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, after the Taliban seized the capital city of Kabul on Sunday morning. On Monday morning, the day after the Taliban installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul — two decades after being toppled from power by the U.S. military — fears intensified about a return to the Taliban’s brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings, The New York Times reported.

Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Sad, angry and surreal: Spokane residents, local politicians react to collapse of Afghanistan government on Sunday

Brian Newberry, former commander of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base, said watching the collapse of the Afghanistan government felt “surreal.”. As a C-17 pilot in the Air Force, Newberry flew in and out of Afghanistan. One of the most memorable missions of his career involved flying Secretary of Defense Donald Rumseld to Bagram Airfield in December 2001 to meet Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Troops to Stay in Afghanistan to Evacuate Americans, Biden Says

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his August 31 deadline for withdrawal. He also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more to...
Illinois StateThe State Journal

Illinois Congressmen Durbin, Davis, LaHood react to Afghanistan crisis, Biden's decisions

“President Biden understands history when it comes to Afghanistan. He made the difficult decision to not hand over this longest of American wars to a fifth president. And had he walked away from the withdraw agreement originally negotiated by President Trump, Taliban attacks on U.S. forces would have restarted and required yet another surge in U.S. troops. How long were Americans willing to continue this cycle, particularly if the Afghan government wasn’t willing to fight for its own future?
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

Locals react as Taliban seizes Afghanistan amid U.S. withdrawal

PENDLETON — Veteran communities in Eastern Oregon were among the many who felt mixed emotions with the rapidly unraveling situation in Afghanistan. Kerry Thompson, Eastern Oregon University’s Hermiston Center military-veteran coordinator, has been in total disbelief at the pullout from Afghanistan and said he’s heartbroken. “I ask myself, is it...
Tupelo, MSwtva.com

Local residents react to Taliban takeover

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People in our area shared their opinions about the chaos over in Afghanistan, as members of the Taliban once again took over cities there. Tim Greene served nearly seven years in Afghanistan at the U.S. Embassy. He held the title of 'Chief of the Counter Terrorism Program.'
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada lawmakers urge safe evacuation of US personnel from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Disturbing scenes of Afghans clinging to a departing military plane and the chaos of the U.S. withdrawal prompted one Nevada lawmaker to criticize the Biden administration Tuesday while all urged a safe evacuation of U.S. military and civilians. Some in the Nevada congressional delegation supported President Joe Biden...
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Virginia Congressional Leaders React to Ongoing Afghanistan Crisis

President Biden addressed the nation late Monday afternoon to discuss the ongoing national security and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Some congressional leaders were furious at the Biden Administration’s lack of leadership on the issue. Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ-02), a former Democrat who switched parties in 2020, lashed out and called for the resignation of President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) hinted Monday that the Cabinet should consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Biden.
U.S. PoliticsWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC lawmakers react to Afghanistan situation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Political leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden’s speech in which he acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” images coming out of Afghanistan after the swift Taliban takeover of the government. President Biden acknowledged Monday that “the truth is this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” but...
Foreign PolicyElko Daily Free Press

Amodei statement on Afghanistan crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mark Amodei (R-Nev.) released the following statement after President Biden’s address to the nation on the crisis in Afghanistan:. Fairly confusing press conference. President Biden inherited this from President Trump, but I guess for one of the first times, he agrees with President Trump. They both agree that we ought to get out of Afghanistan. OK.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Toledo Blade

'It kind of pulls you both ways': Local veterans, families react to Afghanistan pullout

When Ildiko Szentkiralyi heard about the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, she let out a big sigh of relief. To her, it was a long time coming. “Finally,” the retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel said, recalling her reaction. A Bowling Green native and graduate of both Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo, Colonel Szentkiralyi, had two tours of duty in Afghanistan, serving in Bagram from 2001-2002 and in Kabul from 2011-2012.As a contract and fiscal law attorney in 2011, she said her role was to review certain Army expenditures.Though she didn’t fire a weapon and didn’t see bloodshed during...
Greenville, NCWNCT

Local veterans showing frustrations about Afghanistan crisis

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Many veterans in Eastern North Carolina say they are not happy with what it is happening in Afghanistan. While President Joe Biden is defending his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the situation doesn’t look good when you see what the Taliban has done in quickly taking over the country before the Aug. 31 deadline for the United States’ exit.

