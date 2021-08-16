Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Managed Services Market projected to reach $354.8 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 7.9%

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

According to a new market research report "Managed Services Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (Managed Security, Managed Network, and Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure), Vertical, Organization Size, Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Managed Services market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 354.8 billion by 2026 from USD 242.9 billion in 2021. Enterprises across the globe and verticals are highly investing in their IT infrastructure to maintain their competitive position and attain operational excellence. As enterprises are adopting highly complex technologies regardless of their size, they turn to MSPs to manage their IT infrastructure, thus delivering services faster and more efficiently. These technologies are forcing enterprises to redefine their business strategies and emphasize information security. Managed services help enterprises maintain and manage the IT infrastructure and address risks associated with IT assets in an efficient and cost-effective way. This helps enterprises focus on their core competency without increasing the IT footprint.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managed Services#Market Research#Cagr#Market Trends#Cagr#Impact Analysis#Managed Network#Managed Data Center#Marketsandmarkets#Ai#Msps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Verizon
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Railway Cybersecurity Market | Trends, Growth, Analysis

According to the new market research report "Railway Cybersecurity Market by Type (Infrastructural & Onboard), Offering, Security Type (Network, Application, Endpoint, System Administration and Data Protection), Application (Passenger & Freight), Rail Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, Railway Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Superfoods Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Ardent Mills, ADM, Boulder Brands, DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA

The ' Superfoods market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Superfoods market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Superfoods market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Online Cloud Fax Service Market May Set New Growth Story | OpenText, CenturyLink, Esker

Latest research study from HTF MI on Worldwide Online Cloud Fax Service Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Worldwide Online Cloud Fax Service. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Worldwide Online Cloud Fax Service Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Marketshoustonmirror.com

E Commerce Solutions Market May See a Big Move | WooThemes, Shopify, PrestaShop

Latest research study from HTF MI on Worldwide E Commerce Solutions Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Worldwide E Commerce Solutions. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Worldwide E Commerce Solutions Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Sanitary Masks Market Next Big Move |3M, Honeywell, Unicharm

Latest research study from HTF MI on Worldwide Sanitary Masks Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Worldwide Sanitary Masks. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Worldwide Sanitary Masks Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Control Room Design Software Market to Develop New Growth Story | Yokogawa Electric, Samsung, Winsted, Entelec

Latest released the research study on Global Control Room Design Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Control Room Design Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Control Room Design Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: ABB (Switzerland),Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan),Samsung Corporation (South Korea),Jensen Hughes, Inc. (United States),CineMassive Displays LLC (United States),Fortum Oyj (Finland),Winsted (United Kingdom),Entelec (United States),Kramerav (Israel),Proxia (Germany)
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Cloud Communication Platforms Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Bitrix24, Hearsay, Voxbone, Plivo

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Communication Platforms Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Communication Platforms Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Communication Platforms Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Bitrix24 (United States),Hearsay (United States),Voxbone (Belgium),Telnyx LLC (United States),Plivo (United States),Zipwhip (United States),Telnyx (United States),Twilio (United States),Bandwidth (United States)
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Digital Adoption Platform Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Intercom, Whatfix, Appcues, Userpilot

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Adoption Platform Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Adoption Platform Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Adoption Platform Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Intercom (United States),Pendo.io (United States),Whatfix (United States),Appcues (United States),Apty (United States),Userpilot (United States),EdCast Inc. (United States),Userlane GmbH (Germany),WalkMe (United States),UserGuiding (United States)
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Natural Cosmetic Preservatives Market May See a Big Move | BASF, Celanese, Clariant

Latest research study from HTF MI on Worldwide Natural Cosmetic Preservatives Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Worldwide Natural Cosmetic Preservatives. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Worldwide Natural Cosmetic Preservatives Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Computershoustonmirror.com

Real Estate Development Software Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | PlanGrid, Sage, iSqFt, PMWeb

Latest research study from HTF MI on Worldwide Real Estate Development Software Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Worldwide Real Estate Development Software. It includes the primary investigations to cover historical progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects defined with an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies to help manufacturers locate market position. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive scenario of the overall market to project the size and valuation of the Worldwide Real Estate Development Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global 3D CAD Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 : Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC, Siemens PLM Software, 3D Systems, etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the 3D CAD market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Covid-19 Impact on Global Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 : Schneider Electric, Hewlett, Rittal, Vertiv, IBM, etc.

The report on Micro-Mobile Data Center Market contains clear arrangement of the declared information as pie charts, follows, line follows and different updates what separates the serious information into reasonably clear longings to give brisk improvement of the subtleties to the client without gobbling up a colossal heap of their time. In addition, the record offers bewildering bits of information concerning the production plans, production volumes, use volumes, rising compensation for the product, making market progress rate almost as industry share.
Lotterymurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Lottery Management Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 : Boxhill Technologies, Scientific Games, Pollard Banknote, LocusPlay, Lottery Fundraising Services, etc.

﻿This detailed summary and report documentation of the Lottery Management market includes market size, market segmentation, market position, regional and national market sizes, competitive economy, sales research, optimization of the value chain, trade policy, the impact of the players, latest trends, market strategic growth, optimization of the value chain, and analysis of opportunity.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Retail IDC Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR by 2026 : Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT Communications, KDDI, China Telecom, etc.

The Retail IDC Market report blends a comprehensive analysis of foreign markets with a fresh take on the target industry. Market size, drivers and vulnerabilities, key players, segment overview, and geographic outlook are among the variables covered in the study. It also includes data on the business environment, value/volume results, marketing tactics, and expert viewpoints. The research also looks at the field’s importance and evidence for forecasting, as well as its various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capability, price, expense, revenue, growth, and contact information for the top industry players in the Retail IDC market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Integrated Operations Management Market is Booming Worldwide | Fujitsu, Hitachi, Wipro, Sphera, Yokogawa

Latest released the research study on Global Integrated Operations Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Integrated Operations Management Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Integrated Operations Management. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM (United States),SAP (Germany),Fujitsu (Japan),Hitachi (Japan),Wipro (India),Telstra (Australia),Sphera (United States),Yokogawa (Japan),Atisolutions group (Australia),VOSS (United Kingdom)
Businessbostonnews.net

Flow Meter Market Expected to Cross $11.9 Billion by 2026, At a CAGR of 6.3%

The global flow meter market is moving toward the maturity phase in its industry life cycle wherein growth opportunities are largely influenced by technological advancement. Development in technology is helping manufacturers to develop technologically advanced new generation flow meter that aimed to be more user-friendly with better functionalities. Therefore, the need for skilled manpower can be eliminated, reducing the overall cost. Some of the other factors contributing to the global flow meter market growth are rise in demand for smart and intelligent flow meters, and increase in adoption in industries like power generation, oil & gas, water, and wastewater treatment.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Field Service Software Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Praxedo, ServiceBox, Service Fusion

Worldwide Field Service Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Field Service Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are FieldEZ, GorillaDesk, ServiceTrade, Commusoft, Housecall Pro, P3, Tradify, RazorSync, Vonigo, Jobber, Fergus, Praxedo, ServiceBox, Service Fusion, Synchroteam, mHelpDesk, WorkWave Service, FieldEdge, ServiceTitan, Mobiwork MWS, ThermoGRID & ServSuite.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Anti Aging Services Market May See Big Move | Allergan, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal

Worldwide Anti Aging Services Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Anti Aging Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allergan, Inc., Elizabeth Arden, Procter & Gamble, L'Oreal SA, Cynosure SA, Age Sciences, Inc., Estee Lauder, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Beiersdorf AG & Lumenis, Ltd.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Implementation Services Market To See Major Growth By 2026 | Convince & Convert, DemandGen, Gorilla 76

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Implementation Services examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Implementation Services study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Implementation Services market report advocates analysis of Six & Flow, Agent3, Madison Logic, Brafton, TOPO, Celsius GKK International, Campaign Stars, Convince & Convert, DemandGen International, Gorilla 76, Heinz Marketing, Hero Digital, Ignitium, ScienceSoft & Underwriter Security.

Comments / 0

Community Policy